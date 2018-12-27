High school girls basketball scores: December 27

List will be updated throughout the day.
Thursday December 27
MISD SPRING CREEK BBQ
Birdville 30, Atascocita 24
Timberview 90, Braswell 35
N Little Rock 59, Wylie East 36
Prosper 51, Martin 33
Canyon 49, Lamar 33
Cy Ranch 46, Mansfield 29
McKinney 46, Pflugerville 38
Allen 84, Memorial 34
Summit 58, Arl Seguin 27
Cy Creek 76, The Colony 52
Lake Ridge 54, Bowie 52
Amarillo 76, Shadow Creek 50
SGP 60, Grapeland 53
Westlake 65, MacArthur 59
Legacy 56, Guyer 55
Steele 60, Richland 58
Atascocita 55, Braswell 21
Lamar 47, Mansfield 31
MacArthur 64, Grapeland 39
KELLER CENTRAL CLASSIC
LD Bell 61, Fossil Ridge 46
Carroll 46, Cleburne 36
MT RICE TOURNEY (WACO)
Boswell 74, Hutto 28
TEXAS BANK CLASSIC (BROWNWOOD)
Nolan Catholic 55, Gatesville 36
