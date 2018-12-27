High School Sports

High school girls basketball scores: December 27

By Brian Gosset

December 27, 2018 05:44 PM

Matthew Smith Courtesy
Matthew Smith Courtesy

List will be updated throughout the day.

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Thursday December 27

MISD SPRING CREEK BBQ

Birdville 30, Atascocita 24

Timberview 90, Braswell 35

N Little Rock 59, Wylie East 36

Prosper 51, Martin 33

Canyon 49, Lamar 33

Cy Ranch 46, Mansfield 29

McKinney 46, Pflugerville 38

Allen 84, Memorial 34

Summit 58, Arl Seguin 27

Cy Creek 76, The Colony 52

Lake Ridge 54, Bowie 52

Amarillo 76, Shadow Creek 50

SGP 60, Grapeland 53

Westlake 65, MacArthur 59

Legacy 56, Guyer 55

Steele 60, Richland 58

Atascocita 55, Braswell 21

Lamar 47, Mansfield 31

MacArthur 64, Grapeland 39

KELLER CENTRAL CLASSIC

LD Bell 61, Fossil Ridge 46

Carroll 46, Cleburne 36

MT RICE TOURNEY (WACO)

Boswell 74, Hutto 28

TEXAS BANK CLASSIC (BROWNWOOD)

Nolan Catholic 55, Gatesville 36

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

prep-football

dfwvarsity

  Comments  