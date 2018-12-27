High School Sports

Did you like instant replay at UIL state? Submit your votes here

By Brian Gosset

December 27, 2018 10:31 AM

AT&T Stadium was a packed house for the State 6A Division I Championship football game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. North Shore won with a Hail-Mary as the clock ran out 41-36. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
AT&T Stadium was a packed house for the State 6A Division I Championship football game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. North Shore won with a Hail-Mary as the clock ran out 41-36. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
AT&T Stadium was a packed house for the State 6A Division I Championship football game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. North Shore won with a Hail-Mary as the clock ran out 41-36. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

This was the first season the UIL implemented instant replay at the football state championship games. From 6-man to 11-man, instant replay found its way into the mix during the 12 title games.

There were 20 instant replays during the 4-day weekend with over half of the calls being overturned, some good and some bad.

Strawn and Follett’s 6-man Division II game was the first to see replay while the season ended on one during North Shore’s walk-off Hail Mary win over Duncanville in 6A Division I.

There were mixed feelings about it in the press box and on Twitter.

What were your thoughts? VOTE

Like instant replay at state?
Yes
No
Created with Quiz Creator

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

prep-football

prep-football

prep-football

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

  Comments  