Let’s settle the debate.

Following North Shore’s incredible hail mary to win the 6A Division I title vs. Duncanville, the stir in the press box and on Twitter was whether or not it was a better game than last year’s 5A Division I championship between Highland Park and Manvel.

Place your votes

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!