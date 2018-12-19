Watch: First-ever Texas high school football instant replay

The first-ever Texas high school football instant replay took place in the Class 1A Division II state championship game between Strawn and Follett in front of 2,967 at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.
Strawn’s Marco Lopez was initially called for illegal touching on an onside kick. But, after review, the call was overturned as it was ruled that Lopez caught the ball past the 15 yards needed.
This is the first season that instant replay is being used in the state championships.
The replay lasted approximately two minutes.
As for the game itself, well, it wasn’t much of one. The game was called at halftime as Strawn led 48-0; in six-man football, the game is called if a team leads by 45 points or more at halftime or at any point after.
Strawn (13-2) also won last season when K-Lani Nava became the first-ever female to play in a Texas state title game.
Carlos Villanueva scored touchdown runs of 1, 18, and 7 yards in the first quarter to put this one on ice. Villanueva rushed for 64 yards and also completed all three passes for 49 yards to earn offensive MVP honors.
Strawn had 303 yards of total offense compared to 53 from Follett (12-3).
Greyhounds linebacker Tanner Hodgkins, last season’s offensive MVP, was named defensive MVP after he registered 2 sacks and also had a quarterback hurry.
