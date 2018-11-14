Former Mansfield Timberview star joins Harlem Globetrotters

Former Mansfield Timberview standout Lili “Champ” Thompson was part of the 10-player rookie class this season for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, which was announced Nov. 7.

Thompson, who graduated from Timberview in 2013, was one of two females in this year’s class along with Philadelphia’s Brittany “Ice” Hrynko.

“The first time I saw the Globetrotters was when I was 7 and they had a camp at the military base I was at in Hawaii,” she said. “It was a great memory of what they represented. Then I got the opportunity when they drafted me and it was an honor to step into an organization with such a great legacy.”

Thompson had a standout college career at both Notre Dame, where she was part of the national championship team, and Stanford, whom she helped lead to the Final Four in 2014.

“Lili was the ultimate competitor,” Timberview coach Kit Martin said. “She wanted her team to win and she would do whatever it took to do that, and at that time you could see she was very goal-oriented and that she was going to be successful in whatever she decided to do.”

Thompson and new Harlem Globetrotters’ teammate Zeus McClurkin went to Timberview on Tuesday to share stories and inspire a small group of 200 students.

“It was a great opportunity to be back in town ahead of our games later this month,” she said. “It was a good way to get our message out of good-will, basketball and fun.”

“To have the chance for her to come back here as a Globetrotter is a phenomenal experience for all of us,” Martin added.

She received a master’s degree from Notre Dame and now plays for the Globetrotters.

“I had a great career here, lot of fun and we won a couple of games in my day,” she said.

The Wolves are the top-ranked Class 5A team this season with an 8-0 record. They beat 6A No. 1 Duncanville to win the Mav’s Frisco Tip-Off on Saturday at the American Airlines Center.

Congratulations to the first champion of the inaugural @DallasMavs Fall Classic Girls Basketball Tournament, Mansfield Timberview, and our runner-up, the Duncanville Pantherettes.



32 teams. 3 days. And these are the final two teams standing. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/u1YrGfj1t4 — Mavs Basketball Academy (@MavsAcad) November 11, 2018

The Wolves, who reached the state tournament the past two seasons, defeated South Grand Prairie 67-63 on Tuesday.

“It’s fun to see the way the Globetrotters play and it’s amazing at some of the moves they’re able to pull off,” said Martin, who won her 600th career game in a 60-46 win over Prosper on Nov. 9.

HUGE SHOUT OUT to @JulieUpnext21 !!! She just reached her 600th victory with the varsity win over prosper 60-46! pic.twitter.com/QVzmZtmKUI — Tview girls bball (@ladywolfbball) November 9, 2018

The Globetrotters, who enter their 93rd season, will bring their Fan Powered World Tour to Dallas and Frisco over Thanksgiving weekend with games at Dr. Pepper Arena at 2 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 23. They’ll play two more games at the AAC, 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 25. The full schedule of the Globetrotters’ games in Texas and around the world are available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.