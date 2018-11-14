Final Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings for 6A, 5A, and 4A/others

Here are our final “Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings” of the 2018 season.

CLASS 6A

1. Allen (10-0); Previous (1): Defeated Plano West 63-7. Next game- Rowlett

2. Duncanville (9-0); Previous (2): Defeated Molina 49-0. Next game- SGP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

3. Southlake Carroll (10-0); Previous (3): Defeated Timber Creek 57-13. Next game- Coppell

4. Arlington (10-0); Previous (4): Defeated Lamar 42-31. Next game- Weatherford

5. Haltom (10-0); Previous (5): Defeated SA Central 50-33. Next game- Bowie

6. Cedar Hill (9-1); Previous (6): Defeated DeSoto 32-17. Next game- Pearce

7. Euless Trinity (8-1); Previous (7): Defeated Richland 48-3. Next game- Martin

8. Lake Ridge (7-2); Previous (8): Defeated Summit 35-24. Next game- Lake Highlands

9. Flower Mound (8-2); Previous (N/A): Defeated MacArthur 48-28. Next game- Guyer

10. Lamar (9-1); Previous (10): Lost to Arlington 42-31. Next game- SA Central

CLASS 5A

1. Aledo (10-0); Previous (1): Defeated Arlington Seguin 49-7. Next game- Seagoville

2. Highland Park (10-0); Previous (2): Defeated Timberview 42-7. Next game- Independence

3. Denton Ryan (10-0); Previous (3): Defeated Birdville 49-28. Next game- Brewer

4. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-0); Previous (4): Defeated Jefferson 64-0. Next game- Everman

5. Frisco Reedy (10-0); Previous (5): Defeated Princeton 28-9. Next game- Ennis

6. The Colony (9-1); Previous (7): Defeated Little Elm 31-7. Next game- Timberview

7. Birdville (9-1); Previous (6): Lost to Ryan 49-28. Next game- Boswell

8. Burleson Centennial (9-1); Previous (8): Bye. Next game- Kimball

9. Azle (9-1); Previous (9): Bye. Next game- Colleyville Heritage

10. Mesquite Poteet (8-2); Previous (10): Defeated McKinney North 53-39. Next game- College Station

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 10 Greatest show on turf

CLASS 4A/OTHERS

1. Argyle (10-0); Previous (1): Defeated Celina 63-21. Next game- Ranchview

2. TC-Cedar Hill (10-0); Previous (2): Defeated Brook Hill 59-12. Next game- Brentwood Christian

3. Midlothian Heritage (9-1); Previous (3): Defeated Mabank 56-28. Next game- Kilgore

4. Gunter (10-0); Previous (5): Defeated Callisburg 41-13. Next game- Millsap

5. Brock (9-1); Previous (6): Defeated Paradise 77-21. Next game- Breckenridge

6. Sunnyvale (9-0); Previous (7): Defeated Farmersville 46-13. Next game- Gilmer

7. Nolan Catholic (8-1); Previous (8): Defeated TC Addison 63-14. Next game- TBA (11/23)

8. Glen Rose (8-1); Previous (8): Defeated Venus 56-6. Next game- Aubrey

9. Bishop Dunne (7-3); Previous (N/A): Defeated Prestonwood 21-14. Next game- TC-Addison

10. Country Day (7-4); Previous (N/A): Defeated John Cooper 55-41. SPC 3A champion.