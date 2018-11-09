Watch as Birdville hits buzzer beater against Argyle

Birdville senior Kelsey Dominguez had only attempted one 3-pointer in her previous 58 games.

Her first made three came in a big way on Tuesday night. With just seconds remaining, Dominguez hoisted up a 3 near mid-court to beat the buzzer and Argyle 52-51 to open the 2018-2019 season.

Dominguez finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Junior Rylie Riddle had a team-high 19 points and four steals. Junior Iyana Dorsey added 10 points, three assists and two steals.

Birdville, which is ranked No. 22 in the state for Class 5A, is coming off a 24-11 record last season.

It was the fifth-straight season for the Hawks with 20 or more wins.

Argyle, No. 2 in 4A, has won a state title the past four years and has made it to state in five-consecutive seasons.