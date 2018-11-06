DFW has two undefeated district title games in Week 11; SPC title for Country Day?

WEEK 10

1. What I noticed: Welcome back DJ Kirven!

Don’t mess with coach Richard Barrett and his Kennedale Wildcats. This sports writer went against last year’s 4A Division I state runner up and they didn’t miss a beat against Benbrook.

The Wildcats weren’t in any danger of losing, with a 52-14 victory to clinch the district title.

It’s the seventh-consecutive season that Kennedale has won a title and it extended its district win streak to 39 games.

Kennedale running back D.J. Kirven (28) breaks a long run for one of his five rushing touchdowns in Friday’s Class 4A playoff semifinal win over Stephenville. Brad Loper

Kirven, who missed the past five contests, returned in Week 10 and had the biggest game of the season with 268 yards rushing and 3 TDs. He rushed for 124 yards in the first half. The 4A all-state rusher gained over 2,200 yards and 40 TDs last season.

Kennedale awaits its playoff opponent as the Wildcats have their bye in Week 11.

Kirven needs 20 yards to hit 5,000 in his career.

2. Biggest Upset: Byron Nelson 35, Guyer 21

The Bobcats have had Guyer’s number first in bi-district last season and now in Week 10.

Guyer was primed to finish second in the 5-6A standings, but Nelson’s upset has pushed the Wildcats to a tie for third and a potential finish in fourth place. However the Wildcats are still playoff bound.

Tre’Jon Henderson rushed for 120 yards and scored his only TD on the ground with 36 seconds left to put the game away. Henderson added a 64-yard TD catch earlier in the game. Hudson White only completed four passes, but for 137 yards and 2 TDs.

3. Best Win: Southwest 21, Wyatt 20; Keller Central 17, Timber Creek 14

With the win, the Raiders secured the second seed in district.

Central has had its struggles, but knocked out the Falcons from playoff contention.

4. Best Offensive Performance

QB Stone Earle (Birdville): The Hawks improved to 9-0 after putting up 27 points in the third quarter vs. Colleyville Heritage. Earle threw for 306 yards and 4 TDs.

RB DJ Kirven (Kennedale): Season-high 268 yards and 3 TDs to help win the district title vs. Benbrook.

WR JoJo Earle (Aledo): Finished with 27 yards per catch as Earle made five grabs for 137 yards and 2 TDs vs. Joshua.

5. Best Defensive Performance: Lakeithan Tarkington, Dunbar

Three interceptions, two ending Western Hills scoring chances as the Wildcats beat the Cougars and forced a third-place game against Lake Worth in Week 11.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 8 Bring on the hardware

WEEK 11

1. Arlington vs Lamar: Two 9-0 teams going for the District 4-6A championship, a first in Arlington ISD history. Lamar has the edge in the series 25-21-1 and has won three of the last five meetings. But the Colts are 9-8 when the two play at UTA’s Maverick Stadium.

Arlington | Lamar

414 Points For 448

175 Points Allowed 120

203 Rushing per game 214

239 Passing per game 177

442 Total Yards per game 392

52 Total TDs 51

2. Birdville vs. Ryan: Two more 9-0 teams going for a district championship in 4-5A Div. I. The Hawks are off to their best start since 2012 while the Raiders have gone 37-2 the past three years.

Birdville | Ryan

401 Points For 424

156 Points Allowed 115

207 Rushing per game 182

216 Passing per game 172

423 Total Yards per game 354

55 Total TDs 58

3. Another episode of Cedar Hill and DeSoto: The two heated rivals are 8-1 and go for a district title in 7-6A. The two hate each other so much, they got into it during the pre-game of last season’s game. DeSoto won last year 21-7.

Cedar Hill | DeSoto

327 Points For 328

98 Points Allowed 160

4. Haltom makes the five-hour trip to San Angelo Central where the Buffalos play the Bobcats. We figure this as the longest road trip for Haltom in years, but it shouldn’t have any affect on the Buffs. Haltom has already clinched a share of district and the top seed in the Division II playoffs. SA Central can clinch a share with a win.

Haltom | SA Central

436 Points For 234

177 Points Allowed 203

T5. Grapevine Faith vs. Fort Worth Christian: Both 3-0 and going for the outright district title.

Faith | FWC

338 Points For 290

64 Points Allowed 192

T5. Weatherford can clinch a playoff spot with a win over LD Bell AND a Richland loss to Euless Trinity. If those two things happen, the Kangaroos are going dancing for the first time since 2007.

T5. Fort Worth Country Day can win the SPC 3A title on Saturday against The Woodlands John Cooper, 5 p.m. at Dallas Jesuit. It would be the Falcons’ third state title this decade (2016, 2010).