Cal commit Williams still getting calls from other schools. What’s he telling them?

Mansfield senior Miles Williams is one of the top cornerbacks in the state.

So it should have come as no surprise that he committed to an FBS school like the University of Cal on June 25.

The 3-star prospect is locked in on the Golden Bears these days and says that he talks to their coaching staff weekly.

“I talk to coach Gerald Alexander mainly and sometimes head coach Justin Wilcox. We just talk about how our seasons are going,” Williams said. “Not really in contact with any other schools or coaches. My recruiting has slowed down since I’m committed. I’m 100 percent a Golden Bear. Some coaches have reached out to make their last minute sales pitch, but I keep it real with them and thank them for having interest in me.”





Williams is finishing out a tough season at Mansfield where head coach Daniel Maberry is battling cancer. But it’s been a monumental learning experience for he and the Tigers, and has proven that, while important, football is only a game.

“We’ve gone through so much as a team and it’s made everyone here stronger,” he said.





Williams recorded over 70 tackles as a sophomore and junior, and added six deflections and two interceptions last season.

Name: Miles Williams

School: Mansfield

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170

247Sports Rankings: No. 834 overall, No. 77 CB, No. 110 player in Texas

Number of offers: 19

Schools that have offered: Cal, Purdue, Air Force, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado State, Houston, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, North Texas, Rice, San Diego State, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, UTSA, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Any Cal Games Attended: I haven’t been to any games, but I’ve watched four on TV.

Mansfield: The Tigers are just 2-7 and 1-5 in District 7-6A, but have been playing some of their best football the past three weeks. They earned their first district win vs. Waxahachie with a season-high 55 points. They followed it up with two close losses to district leaders Lake Ridge (37-30) and Cedar Hill (10-7).

On Mansfield: What I’ve learned most this season is that it’s bigger than football. I’ve learned that I have to be an impact on and off the field because of the amount of eyes on me.

On 5-4 Cal: Cal has had a good season. Some mistakes here and there have kept them from getting over the hump, but I’ve been impressed watching them because they’re always giving themselves a chance to win the game and that’s all I want to see.

On other recruits: I swayed Myles Jernigan (South Grand Prairie) a little bit to get to Cal and now talking to prospect William Jones (Summit) a lot because I want to play alongside him. I feel like Will and I, and Zahran Manley (Upland, Calif.) could be something dangerous. I’m always in someone’s ear when it comes to having one of the best classes in the Pac-12.

On Signing Day: Just going to sign and recognize all the blessings!