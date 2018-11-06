Here are the Fort Worth area games in Week 11 with district title, playoff implications

With one week left before the UIL playoffs, teams are scrambling to secure final playoff spots and district titles.

Here’s a look at key games among Fort Worth area teams with playoff implications in Week 11.

Email playoff scenarios, corrections and first round info to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

CLASS 6A

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

District 3-6A

Haltom (9-0, 5-0) at San Angelo Central (7-2, 4-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Buffalos: Clinches outright district title and first 10-0 regular season since 1997. Haltom has already clinched the top seed in Division II where it takes on Arlington Bowie in the bi-district round.

Bobcats: Clinches a share of the district title with a win. No. 1 in Division I with a win and Euless Trinity loss vs. Richland.

The Haltom Buffalos enter the field to face the Richland Rebels, Friday night, October 26, 2018 played at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills, TX, Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Euless Trinity (7-1, 4-1) vs. Richland (4-5, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville FAAC

Trojans: Clinches a share of the district title with a win AND Haltom loss. No. 1 in Div. I with a win OR SA Central loss.

Rebels: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 2 seed in Div. II with a win.

Weatherford (3-6, 1-4) vs. LD Bell (1-8, 0-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington

Kangaroos: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 2 seed in Div. II with a win AND Richland loss.

District 4-6A

Lamar (9-0, 6-0) vs. Arlington (9-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, UTA Maverick

Vikings: Clinches the outright district title with a win. Lamar has already secured the top seed in Div. I.

Colts: Clinches the outright district title with a win. Arlington has already secured the top seed in Div. II.

District 5-6A

Guyer (5-4, 4-2) vs. Fossil Ridge (5-4, 3-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Keller ISD Complex

Wildcats: Guyer is in Div. II no matter what. Clinches the No. 1 seed with a win.

Panthers: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win OR Eaton loss vs. Central. Ridge would be in Div. II.

Eaton (5-4, 2-4) vs. Byron Nelson (2-7, 2-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Northwest ISD Stadium

Eagles: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 2 seed in Div. II with a win AND Ridge loss.

District 7-6A

Summit (5-3, 4-2) vs. Lake Ridge (6-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Newsom

Jaguars: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 1 seed in Div. II with a win AND Cedar Hill loss to DeSoto.

Eagles: Clinches a share of the district title with a win. No 1 seed in Div. 1 with a win AND Cedar Hill loss AND South Grand Prairie loss vs. Waxahahcie. No. 1 seed in Div. II with a win AND SGP win AND Cedar Hill loss.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 8 Bring on the hardware

CLASS 5A

District 3-5A Div. I

Chisholm Trail (1-8, 0-7) vs. Arlington Heights (5-4, 4-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Farrington Field

Yellowjackets: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win AND Brewer loss vs. South Hills.

Boswell (6-3, 6-1) at Crowley (6-3, 5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Pioneers: Clinches second seed with a win.

Eagles: Clinches second seed with a win. No. 3 seed with an Arlington Heights loss.

Brewer (5-4, 4-3) vs. South Hills (4-5, 3-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Clark Stadium

Bears: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win AND Boswell loss.

District 4-5A Div. 1

Birdville (9-0, 6-0) vs. Ryan (9-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, C.H. Collins

Winner clinches the outright district title and No. 1 seed

Denton (2-7, 2-4) vs. Colleyville Heritage (4-5, 3-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Coppell

Broncos: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win AND Creekview loss vs. Newman Smith.

Panthers: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win.

SHARE COPY LINK The Hawks scored 27 points in the third quarter to beat the Panthers and improve to 9-0 this season. They set up a Week 11 matchup with fellow 9-0 Denton Ryan for the district championship.

District 6-5A Div. 1

Highland Park (9-0, 6-0) vs. Timberview (5-4, 4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Newsom

Wolves: Locked up a playoff spot via head-to-head vs. Wilson. Clinches No. 3 with a win AND Legacy loss vs. Sunset.

Legacy (5-4, 4-2) vs. Sunset (1-8, 0-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sprague Field

Broncos: : Locked up a playoff spot via head-to-head vs. Wilson and Timberview. Clinches No. 3 with a win OR Timberview loss.

District 4-5A Div. 2

Wyatt (4-4, 3-2) vs. Eastern Hills (3-6, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Scarborough-Handley

Winner clinches the third seed.

District 6-4A Div. 1

Dunbar (4-4, 3-2) at Lake Worth (5-4, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Winner clinches the third seed.

TAPPS Div. 2 District 1

Grapevine Faith (8-0, 3-0) at FW Christian (6-3, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Winner clinches the outright district title.

SPC 3A Championship Game

The Woodlands John Cooper (9-0, 6-0) vs. Country Day (6-4, 5-1), 5 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Jesuit