Here are the Fort Worth area games in Week 11 with district title, playoff implications

With one week left before the UIL playoffs, teams are scrambling to secure final playoff spots and district titles.
Here’s a look at key games among Fort Worth area teams with playoff implications in Week 11.
CLASS 6A
District 3-6A
Haltom (9-0, 5-0) at San Angelo Central (7-2, 4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Buffalos: Clinches outright district title and first 10-0 regular season since 1997. Haltom has already clinched the top seed in Division II where it takes on Arlington Bowie in the bi-district round.
Bobcats: Clinches a share of the district title with a win. No. 1 in Division I with a win and Euless Trinity loss vs. Richland.
Euless Trinity (7-1, 4-1) vs. Richland (4-5, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville FAAC
Trojans: Clinches a share of the district title with a win AND Haltom loss. No. 1 in Div. I with a win OR SA Central loss.
Rebels: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 2 seed in Div. II with a win.
Weatherford (3-6, 1-4) vs. LD Bell (1-8, 0-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington
Kangaroos: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 2 seed in Div. II with a win AND Richland loss.
District 4-6A
Lamar (9-0, 6-0) vs. Arlington (9-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, UTA Maverick
Vikings: Clinches the outright district title with a win. Lamar has already secured the top seed in Div. I.
Colts: Clinches the outright district title with a win. Arlington has already secured the top seed in Div. II.
District 5-6A
Guyer (5-4, 4-2) vs. Fossil Ridge (5-4, 3-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Keller ISD Complex
Wildcats: Guyer is in Div. II no matter what. Clinches the No. 1 seed with a win.
Panthers: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win OR Eaton loss vs. Central. Ridge would be in Div. II.
Eaton (5-4, 2-4) vs. Byron Nelson (2-7, 2-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Northwest ISD Stadium
Eagles: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 2 seed in Div. II with a win AND Ridge loss.
District 7-6A
Summit (5-3, 4-2) vs. Lake Ridge (6-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Newsom
Jaguars: Clinches the fourth playoff spot and No. 1 seed in Div. II with a win AND Cedar Hill loss to DeSoto.
Eagles: Clinches a share of the district title with a win. No 1 seed in Div. 1 with a win AND Cedar Hill loss AND South Grand Prairie loss vs. Waxahahcie. No. 1 seed in Div. II with a win AND SGP win AND Cedar Hill loss.
CLASS 5A
District 3-5A Div. I
Chisholm Trail (1-8, 0-7) vs. Arlington Heights (5-4, 4-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Farrington Field
Yellowjackets: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win AND Brewer loss vs. South Hills.
Boswell (6-3, 6-1) at Crowley (6-3, 5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Pioneers: Clinches second seed with a win.
Eagles: Clinches second seed with a win. No. 3 seed with an Arlington Heights loss.
Brewer (5-4, 4-3) vs. South Hills (4-5, 3-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Clark Stadium
Bears: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win AND Boswell loss.
District 4-5A Div. 1
Birdville (9-0, 6-0) vs. Ryan (9-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, C.H. Collins
Winner clinches the outright district title and No. 1 seed
Denton (2-7, 2-4) vs. Colleyville Heritage (4-5, 3-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Coppell
Broncos: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win AND Creekview loss vs. Newman Smith.
Panthers: Clinches the fourth playoff spot with a win.
District 6-5A Div. 1
Highland Park (9-0, 6-0) vs. Timberview (5-4, 4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Newsom
Wolves: Locked up a playoff spot via head-to-head vs. Wilson. Clinches No. 3 with a win AND Legacy loss vs. Sunset.
Legacy (5-4, 4-2) vs. Sunset (1-8, 0-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sprague Field
Broncos: : Locked up a playoff spot via head-to-head vs. Wilson and Timberview. Clinches No. 3 with a win OR Timberview loss.
District 4-5A Div. 2
Wyatt (4-4, 3-2) vs. Eastern Hills (3-6, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Scarborough-Handley
Winner clinches the third seed.
District 6-4A Div. 1
Dunbar (4-4, 3-2) at Lake Worth (5-4, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Winner clinches the third seed.
TAPPS Div. 2 District 1
Grapevine Faith (8-0, 3-0) at FW Christian (6-3, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Winner clinches the outright district title.
SPC 3A Championship Game
The Woodlands John Cooper (9-0, 6-0) vs. Country Day (6-4, 5-1), 5 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Jesuit
