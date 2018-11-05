Birdville stays perfect with rout of Colleyville Heritage

The Hawks scored 27 points in the third quarter to beat the Panthers and improve to 9-0 this season. They set up a Week 11 matchup with fellow 9-0 Denton Ryan for the district championship.
By
High School Sports

Fort-Worth area Week 10 football leaders. This team is the only one to gain 600 yards

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2018 12:00 AM

Don’t see your stats? Email them at bgosset@star-telegram.com

Schools include regularly covered teams by the Star-Telegram

OFFENSE

Birdville 681

Northwest 569

Carroll 565

Kennedale 531

Haltom 508

Cleburne 483

Weatherford 480

Nolan Catholic 448

North Crowley 443

Trinity 434

Colleyville Heritage 433

Grapevine Faith 430

Martin 422

Legacy 402

Pantego 401

DEFENSE

Timberview -71

Northwest 16

Carroll 70

North Crowley 106

Grapevine Faith 112

Martin 134

Trinity 141

Legacy 163

Dunbar 175

Kennedale 193

FW Christian 196

PASSING

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 335

Stone Earle, Birdville 306

Will Bowers, Carroll 290

Cade Rhodes, Grapevine 254

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 240

Tristan Garcia, Richland 238

Luke Macias, Nolan Catholic 233

Clark Hillman, All Saints 224

Caleb Leake, North Crowley 212

Leon’te Cooper, Dunbar 212

Kingsley Ehiemua, Trinity Valley 209

Stephen Murrin, Country Day 208

RUSHING

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 270

DJ Kirven, Kennedale 268

Brandon Theus, Trinity 191

Kenneth Cormier, Haltom 182

DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 171

Andra Key, Pantego 164

Blake Irving, Timber Creek 161

Jaylon Jackson, Burleson Centennial 158

Jacob Reynolds, Cleburne 155

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 153

Michael Black, Haltom 150

Montrell Smith, Martin 147

Mykelti Carelock, Arlington Seguin 138

Montaye Dawson, Timberview 135

BJ Rogers, Arlington 125

Ken Seals, Weatherford 122

Caleb Leake, North Crowley 121

TJ McDaniel, Carroll 118

Tre’Jon Henderson, Byron Nelson 116

Stephen Murrin, Country Day 116

Jordan Williams, Lamar 112

Colione Evans, Fossil Ridge 108

Trae King, Nolan Catholic 105

Bruce Cobb, Colleyville Heritage 101

RECEIVING

JoJo Earle, Aledo 137

Money Parks, All Saints 136

David Clayton, Grapevine 115

Isaak Cunningham, Cleburne 108

Ife Adeyi, Legacy 107

Kevante Simmons, Arlington Seguin 105

Isaiah Neyor, Lamar 102

Rey Huang, Weatherford 100

Jacob Fex, Colleyville Heritage 100

