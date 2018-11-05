Fort-Worth area Week 10 football leaders. This team is the only one to gain 600 yards

Don’t see your stats? Email them at bgosset@star-telegram.com
Schools include regularly covered teams by the Star-Telegram
OFFENSE
Birdville 681
Northwest 569
Carroll 565
Kennedale 531
Haltom 508
Cleburne 483
Weatherford 480
Nolan Catholic 448
North Crowley 443
Trinity 434
Colleyville Heritage 433
Grapevine Faith 430
Martin 422
Legacy 402
Pantego 401
DEFENSE
Timberview -71
Northwest 16
Carroll 70
North Crowley 106
Grapevine Faith 112
Martin 134
Trinity 141
Legacy 163
Dunbar 175
Kennedale 193
FW Christian 196
PASSING
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 335
Stone Earle, Birdville 306
Will Bowers, Carroll 290
Cade Rhodes, Grapevine 254
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 240
Tristan Garcia, Richland 238
Luke Macias, Nolan Catholic 233
Clark Hillman, All Saints 224
Caleb Leake, North Crowley 212
Leon’te Cooper, Dunbar 212
Kingsley Ehiemua, Trinity Valley 209
Stephen Murrin, Country Day 208
RUSHING
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 270
DJ Kirven, Kennedale 268
Brandon Theus, Trinity 191
Kenneth Cormier, Haltom 182
DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 171
Andra Key, Pantego 164
Blake Irving, Timber Creek 161
Jaylon Jackson, Burleson Centennial 158
Jacob Reynolds, Cleburne 155
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 153
Michael Black, Haltom 150
Montrell Smith, Martin 147
Mykelti Carelock, Arlington Seguin 138
Montaye Dawson, Timberview 135
BJ Rogers, Arlington 125
Ken Seals, Weatherford 122
Caleb Leake, North Crowley 121
TJ McDaniel, Carroll 118
Tre’Jon Henderson, Byron Nelson 116
Stephen Murrin, Country Day 116
Jordan Williams, Lamar 112
Colione Evans, Fossil Ridge 108
Trae King, Nolan Catholic 105
Bruce Cobb, Colleyville Heritage 101
RECEIVING
JoJo Earle, Aledo 137
Money Parks, All Saints 136
David Clayton, Grapevine 115
Isaak Cunningham, Cleburne 108
Ife Adeyi, Legacy 107
Kevante Simmons, Arlington Seguin 105
Isaiah Neyor, Lamar 102
Rey Huang, Weatherford 100
Jacob Fex, Colleyville Heritage 100
