T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for Carroll's first touchdown.
T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for Carroll's first touchdown. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for Carroll's first touchdown. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Sports

AP Texas high school football poll: Where is your team ranked entering Week 11?

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2018 04:47 PM

School, First-place votes, Record, Total Points, Previous Ranking

CLASS 6A

1. Allen (22) (9-0) 247 1

2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (9-0) 213 2

3. Converse Judson (8-0) 187 3

4. Longview (9-0) 171 4

5. Duncanville (9-0) 153 5

6. Southlake Carroll (9-0) 116 6

7. Katy (8-1) 107 7

8. Austin Westlake (8-1) 85 8

9. Cypress Ranch (9-0) 47 9

10. Lake Travis (7-1) 30 10

Others receiving votes: Humble Atascocita 7. Haltom City 6. Cedar Hill 2. Austin Vandegrift 2. Pearland 1. DeSoto 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Aledo (21) (9-0) 246 1

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (9-0) 215 2

3. Denton Ryan (1) (9-0) 203 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) 170 4

5. Lufkin (8-1) 150 5

6. Hutto (8-0) 128 6

7. Lubbock Cooper (9-0) 83 7

8. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) 66 8

9. Frisco Reedy (9-0) 45 9

10. College Station (8-1) 25 10

Others receiving votes: SA Wagner 18. Manvel 7. Huntsville 4. Lubbock Coronado 3. Amarillo 3. Angleton 2. Frisco 2. N. Richland Hills Birdville 2. A&M Consolidated 1. Marshall 1. Lewisville The Colony 1.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 8

Bring on the hardware

CLASS 4A

1. Carthage (19) (9-0) 243 1

2. Argyle (5) (9-0) 229 2

3. Liberty Hill (7-1) 194 3

4. Waco La Vega (1) (7-2) 154 4

5. Cuero (8-1) 118 5

6. Midlothian Heritage (8-1) 114 6

7. Sealy (9-0) 99

8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) 75 8

9. Jasper (9-0) 66 9

10. Glen Rose (7-1) 30 10

Others receiving votes: Sweeny 14. Lorena 11. Giddings 10. Paris 9. Stephenville 4. Lubbock Estacado 3. Sunnyvale 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Newton (25) (8-0) 250 1

2. Gunter (9-0) 222 2

3. Brock (8-1) 163 4

4. Canadian (8-1) 157 5

5. Childress (8-1) 113 6

6. Clifton (9-0) 94 7

7. Jefferson (9-0) 76 10

8. Franklin (7-1) 67 9

9. Gladewater (8-1) 61 8

10. Yoakum (8-1) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Shallowater 28. Goliad 27. Cisco 25. Cameron Yoe 18. Waskom 17. Big Sandy Harmony 7. Edna 7. Buffalo 6. Woodville 4. Abernathy 3.

CLASS 2A

1. Mason (20) (9-0) 243 1

2. Wellington (4) (9-0) 221 2

3. Mart (8-1) 187 3

4. Shiner (8-1) 160 4

5. New Deal (1) (8-0) 141 5

6. Falls City (9-0) 126 6

7. Price Carlisle (9-0) 109 7

8. Muenster (8-1) 92 8

9. Refugio (7-2) 58 9

10. Sundown (8-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Iraan 6. Grapeland 5. San Saba 5. Hawley 2. Burton 1.

  Comments  