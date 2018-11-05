AP Texas high school football poll: Where is your team ranked entering Week 11?

School, First-place votes, Record, Total Points, Previous Ranking
CLASS 6A
1. Allen (22) (9-0) 247 1
2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (9-0) 213 2
3. Converse Judson (8-0) 187 3
4. Longview (9-0) 171 4
5. Duncanville (9-0) 153 5
6. Southlake Carroll (9-0) 116 6
7. Katy (8-1) 107 7
8. Austin Westlake (8-1) 85 8
9. Cypress Ranch (9-0) 47 9
10. Lake Travis (7-1) 30 10
Others receiving votes: Humble Atascocita 7. Haltom City 6. Cedar Hill 2. Austin Vandegrift 2. Pearland 1. DeSoto 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Aledo (21) (9-0) 246 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (9-0) 215 2
3. Denton Ryan (1) (9-0) 203 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) 170 4
5. Lufkin (8-1) 150 5
6. Hutto (8-0) 128 6
7. Lubbock Cooper (9-0) 83 7
8. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) 66 8
9. Frisco Reedy (9-0) 45 9
10. College Station (8-1) 25 10
Others receiving votes: SA Wagner 18. Manvel 7. Huntsville 4. Lubbock Coronado 3. Amarillo 3. Angleton 2. Frisco 2. N. Richland Hills Birdville 2. A&M Consolidated 1. Marshall 1. Lewisville The Colony 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Carthage (19) (9-0) 243 1
2. Argyle (5) (9-0) 229 2
3. Liberty Hill (7-1) 194 3
4. Waco La Vega (1) (7-2) 154 4
5. Cuero (8-1) 118 5
6. Midlothian Heritage (8-1) 114 6
7. Sealy (9-0) 99
8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) 75 8
9. Jasper (9-0) 66 9
10. Glen Rose (7-1) 30 10
Others receiving votes: Sweeny 14. Lorena 11. Giddings 10. Paris 9. Stephenville 4. Lubbock Estacado 3. Sunnyvale 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Newton (25) (8-0) 250 1
2. Gunter (9-0) 222 2
3. Brock (8-1) 163 4
4. Canadian (8-1) 157 5
5. Childress (8-1) 113 6
6. Clifton (9-0) 94 7
7. Jefferson (9-0) 76 10
8. Franklin (7-1) 67 9
9. Gladewater (8-1) 61 8
10. Yoakum (8-1) 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Shallowater 28. Goliad 27. Cisco 25. Cameron Yoe 18. Waskom 17. Big Sandy Harmony 7. Edna 7. Buffalo 6. Woodville 4. Abernathy 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Mason (20) (9-0) 243 1
2. Wellington (4) (9-0) 221 2
3. Mart (8-1) 187 3
4. Shiner (8-1) 160 4
5. New Deal (1) (8-0) 141 5
6. Falls City (9-0) 126 6
7. Price Carlisle (9-0) 109 7
8. Muenster (8-1) 92 8
9. Refugio (7-2) 58 9
10. Sundown (8-1) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Iraan 6. Grapeland 5. San Saba 5. Hawley 2. Burton 1.
