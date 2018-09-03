Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

CLASS 6A
1. Byron Nelson (26-1), Previous (1)
2. Waxahachie (26-4), Previous (2)
3. Plano West (25-4), Previous (3)
4. Southlake Carroll (26-5), Previous (4)
5. Prosper (18-8), Previous (5): Defeated 5A No. 1 Lovejoy
5. Keller (23-6), Previous (6): Defeated Plano
5. Flower Mound (21-6), Previous (6): Defeated Prosper
8. McKinney Boyd (23-5), Previous (9)
9. Coppell (24-8), Previous (11): Handed Byron Nelson its first loss
10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (24-7), Previous (6)
11. Denton Guyer (21-8), Previous (10)
12. Mansfield (22-10), Previous (12)
13. Weatherford (24-10), Previous (14)
14. Plano (13-2), Previous (13)
15. McKinney (15-6), Previous (15)
15. Sachse (24-5), Previous (15)
15. Hebron (14-12), Previous (15)
18. Wylie (19-8), Previous (18)
19. Arlington Martin (20-6), Previous (19)
20. Rockwall-Heath (17-11), Previous (N/A): Won the KSA tournament in Orlando
20. Eaton (13-11), Previous (20)
CLASS 5A/OTHERS
1. Lovejoy (26-8), Previous (1)
2. Frisco Wakeland (21-2), Previous (2)
3. Denton (22-4), Previous (3)
4. Birdville (26-3), Previous (5)
5. Glen Rose (19-5), Previous (4)
6. Decatur (19-8), Previous (12): Defeated Boswell, Boyd
7. Midlothian (16-8), Previous (6)
8. Frisco Liberty (14-8), Previous (7)
9. Frisco Reedy (14-6), Previous (8)
10. Aledo (15-13), Previous (9)
10. Argyle (15-13), Previous (9)
12. Arlington Grace Prep (23-5), Previous (15): Second at the NTX Invitational
13. Boswell (14-12), Previous (9)
14. Bishop Lynch (16-7), Previous (13)
15. Little Elm (17-7), Previous (14)
16. Colleyville Heritage (13-8), Previous (16)
17. Burleson (16-8), Previous (17)
18. Mansfield Legacy (14-10), Previous (20): Defeated Lake Ridge
19. Midlothian Heritage (15-13), Previous (19)
20. Highland Park (14-12), Previous (18)
20. Frisco Lebanon Trail (12-5), Previous (20)
Comments