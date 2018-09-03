Decatur celebrates a point vs. Boswell on Tuesday August 28, 2018
Decatur celebrates a point vs. Boswell on Tuesday August 28, 2018 Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Decatur celebrates a point vs. Boswell on Tuesday August 28, 2018 Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 03, 2018 06:00 AM

CLASS 6A

1. Byron Nelson (26-1), Previous (1)

2. Waxahachie (26-4), Previous (2)

3. Plano West (25-4), Previous (3)

4. Southlake Carroll (26-5), Previous (4)

5. Prosper (18-8), Previous (5): Defeated 5A No. 1 Lovejoy

5. Keller (23-6), Previous (6): Defeated Plano

5. Flower Mound (21-6), Previous (6): Defeated Prosper

8. McKinney Boyd (23-5), Previous (9)

9. Coppell (24-8), Previous (11): Handed Byron Nelson its first loss

10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (24-7), Previous (6)

11. Denton Guyer (21-8), Previous (10)

12. Mansfield (22-10), Previous (12)

13. Weatherford (24-10), Previous (14)

14. Plano (13-2), Previous (13)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

15. McKinney (15-6), Previous (15)

15. Sachse (24-5), Previous (15)

15. Hebron (14-12), Previous (15)

18. Wylie (19-8), Previous (18)

19. Arlington Martin (20-6), Previous (19)

20. Rockwall-Heath (17-11), Previous (N/A): Won the KSA tournament in Orlando

20. Eaton (13-11), Previous (20)

CLASS 5A/OTHERS

1. Lovejoy (26-8), Previous (1)

2. Frisco Wakeland (21-2), Previous (2)

3. Denton (22-4), Previous (3)

4. Birdville (26-3), Previous (5)

5. Glen Rose (19-5), Previous (4)

6. Decatur (19-8), Previous (12): Defeated Boswell, Boyd

7. Midlothian (16-8), Previous (6)

8. Frisco Liberty (14-8), Previous (7)

9. Frisco Reedy (14-6), Previous (8)

10. Aledo (15-13), Previous (9)

10. Argyle (15-13), Previous (9)

12. Arlington Grace Prep (23-5), Previous (15): Second at the NTX Invitational

13. Boswell (14-12), Previous (9)

14. Bishop Lynch (16-7), Previous (13)

15. Little Elm (17-7), Previous (14)

16. Colleyville Heritage (13-8), Previous (16)

17. Burleson (16-8), Previous (17)

18. Mansfield Legacy (14-10), Previous (20): Defeated Lake Ridge

19. Midlothian Heritage (15-13), Previous (19)

20. Highland Park (14-12), Previous (18)

20. Frisco Lebanon Trail (12-5), Previous (20)

  Comments  