Freshman setter voted DfwVarsity Volleyball Player of the Week

Averi Carlson picked up more than 50 percent of the votes on her way to DfwVarsity Player of the Week during week 2 of the high school volleyball season.

More than 24,000 votes were submitted.

The Lucas Lovejoy freshman had a stellar week Aug. 13-18 capped off at the Northwest ISD tournament where the Leopards finished third out of 60 teams.

Carlson was voted Most Valuable Setter of the tournament.

CONGRATULATIONS to our girl Averi. MVP Setter NW ISD Tournament. You are off to a great start. #battleback pic.twitter.com/9ecR3oGIdP — Leopard Volleyball (@leopardvb) August 19, 2018

She recorded 27 assists, nine digs and two kills in the third-place match vs. Southlake Carroll. She plays club with Dallas Skyline.

The Leopards are 17-4 and entered the week as the area’s No. 1 team in Class 5A and below.

Final Standings

1. Averi Carlson, Lovejoy

2. Celeste Darling, McKinney Boyd

3. Emily Janek, Allen

4. Alli Wells, Waxahachie

5. Maya Duckworth, Birdville