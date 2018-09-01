Boswell volleyball in 2016 after beating Colleyville Heritage in the regional quarterfinals at Eaton High School.
High School Sports

High school varsity volleyball scores: August 31

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 01, 2018 12:57 PM

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Friday August 31

All Saints def. Ranchview 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

Arlington def. Sam Houston 25-10, 25-18, 25-13

Birdville def. LD Bell 25-11, 25-23, 25-17

Bishop Lynch def. Highland Park 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23

Brewer def. Riverside 25-16, 23-25, 25-14

Brewer def. Valley Mills 26-24, 25-16

Burleson def. Hirschi 25-7, 25-7, 25-11

Byron Nelson def. Ryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-18

Carroll def. Aledo 25-20, 25-23, 26-24

Colleyville Heritage def. Marcus 19-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 16-14

Coppell def. Fossil Ridge 25-17, 25-23, 25-14

Decatur def. Boyd 28-26, 25-16, 25-23, 25-9

Denton def. Pilot Point 25-7, 25-18, 25-12

Flower Mound def. Boswell 25-22, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Grace Prep def. Covenant 25-5, 25-8

Grace Prep def. Episcopal 25-15, 27-25

Grace Prep def. THESA 25-10, 25-8

Godley def. North Side 25-6, 25-6, 25-12

Hebron def. Allen 22-25, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14, 16-14

Keller def. Plano 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14

Keller Central def. Euless Trinity 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Lebanon Trail def. Frisco Memorial 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

Lewisville def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 18-16

Liberty def. Frisco Centennial 25-22, 25-20, 25-9

Martin def. Bowie 25-6, 25-6, 25-12

Maypearl def. Brewer 25-13, 21-25, 30-28

McKinney def. Argyle 22-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11

McKinney Boyd def. Guyer 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-9

Midlothian Heritage def. Burleson Centennial 25-6, 25-19, 25-16

Paschal def. North Crowley 15-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 15-11

Plano West def. Midlothian 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Prosper def. Lovejoy 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-28, 15-8

Reedy def. Frisco 25-12, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

Rockwall def. Lake Ridge 19-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-21

Sachse def. Mesquite Horn 25-11, 25-17, 25-11

Sherman def. Little Elm 25-21, 25-11, 25-22

South Hills def. Abilene 25-10, 25-12

South Hills def. Manor 25-18, 25-14

Summit def. Irving 25-4, 25-9, 25-7

Trimble Tech def. Lamar 25-20, 17-25, 22-25, 25-19, 17-15

Wakeland def. Frisco Heritage 22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9

Weatherford def. Northwest 25-18, 25-10, 25-15

Wylie def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 25-22, 27-25

