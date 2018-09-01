High school varsity volleyball scores: August 31

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Friday August 31
All Saints def. Ranchview 25-14, 25-19, 25-21
Arlington def. Sam Houston 25-10, 25-18, 25-13
Birdville def. LD Bell 25-11, 25-23, 25-17
Bishop Lynch def. Highland Park 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23
Brewer def. Riverside 25-16, 23-25, 25-14
Brewer def. Valley Mills 26-24, 25-16
Burleson def. Hirschi 25-7, 25-7, 25-11
Byron Nelson def. Ryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-18
Carroll def. Aledo 25-20, 25-23, 26-24
Colleyville Heritage def. Marcus 19-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 16-14
Coppell def. Fossil Ridge 25-17, 25-23, 25-14
Decatur def. Boyd 28-26, 25-16, 25-23, 25-9
Denton def. Pilot Point 25-7, 25-18, 25-12
Flower Mound def. Boswell 25-22, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20
Grace Prep def. Covenant 25-5, 25-8
Grace Prep def. Episcopal 25-15, 27-25
Grace Prep def. THESA 25-10, 25-8
Godley def. North Side 25-6, 25-6, 25-12
Hebron def. Allen 22-25, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14, 16-14
Keller def. Plano 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14
Keller Central def. Euless Trinity 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Lebanon Trail def. Frisco Memorial 25-22, 25-23, 25-14
Lewisville def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 18-16
Liberty def. Frisco Centennial 25-22, 25-20, 25-9
Martin def. Bowie 25-6, 25-6, 25-12
Maypearl def. Brewer 25-13, 21-25, 30-28
McKinney def. Argyle 22-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11
McKinney Boyd def. Guyer 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-9
Midlothian Heritage def. Burleson Centennial 25-6, 25-19, 25-16
Paschal def. North Crowley 15-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 15-11
Plano West def. Midlothian 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
Prosper def. Lovejoy 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-28, 15-8
Reedy def. Frisco 25-12, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
Rockwall def. Lake Ridge 19-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-21
Sachse def. Mesquite Horn 25-11, 25-17, 25-11
Sherman def. Little Elm 25-21, 25-11, 25-22
South Hills def. Abilene 25-10, 25-12
South Hills def. Manor 25-18, 25-14
Summit def. Irving 25-4, 25-9, 25-7
Trimble Tech def. Lamar 25-20, 17-25, 22-25, 25-19, 17-15
Wakeland def. Frisco Heritage 22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9
Weatherford def. Northwest 25-18, 25-10, 25-15
Wylie def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 25-22, 27-25
