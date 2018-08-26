Birdville won the Ragin’ Rattler tourney in San Marcos. All-tournament Kaley Feris, Maya Duckworth, Emily Gannon, Lauren Teel
High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 26, 2018 05:00 PM

CLASS 6A

1. Byron Nelson (23-0), Previous (1): Won the Volleypalooza in Leander

2. Waxahachie (26-4), Previous (2): Fourth at Lone Star

3. Plano West (19-4), Previous (3): Second at Lone Star

4. Southlake Carroll (21-5), Previous (6): Third at Lone Star

5. Prosper (17-7), Previous (4): Fifth at Lone Star

6. Mansfield Lake Ridge (23-5), Previous (10): Won the Texan Showdown

6. Keller (21-6), Previous (12): Fifth at Volleypalooza

6. Flower Mound (19-6), Previous (8): Beat Plano West on Aug. 21

9. McKinney Boyd (19-4), Previous (15): Won at Lone Star

10. Denton Guyer (19-6), Previous (4)

11. Coppell (22-6), Previous (6)

12. Mansfield (20-10), Previous (9)

13. Plano (13-1), Previous (12)

14. Weatherford (21-7), Previous (12)

15. McKinney (13-6), Previous (20)

15. Sachse (22-5), Previous (14)

15. Hebron (13-11), Previous (15)

18. Wylie (16-8), Previous (18)

19. Arlington Martin (16-5), Previous (20)

20. Arlington Lamar (15-8), Previous (20)

20. Eaton (12-11), Previous (19)

20. Allen (10-4), Previous (20)

CLASS 5A/OTHERS

1. Lovejoy (24-6), Previous (1): Second at Volleypalooza

2. Frisco Wakeland (19-2), Previous (2)

3. Denton (20-4), Previous (5)

4. Glen Rose (17-4), Previous (5)

5. Birdville (24-3), Previous (9): Won at San Marcos

6. Midlothian (15-7), Previous (7)

7. Frisco Liberty (12-8), Previous (3)

8. Frisco Reedy (13-5), Previous (4)

9. Aledo (14-12), Previous (8)

9. Boswell (14-10), Previous (10): Second at Ragin’ Rattler

9. Argyle (13-11), Previous (11): Won Argyle tournament

12. Decatur (12-8), Previous (14): Won at Spike Fest

13. Bishop Lynch (14-6), Previous (13)

14. Little Elm (14-6), Previous (20): Won at Molina

15. Arlington Grace Prep (19-5), Previous (18)

16. Colleyville Heritage (11-8), Previous (15)

17. Burleson (14-8), Previous (16)

18. Highland Park (14-10), Previous (17)

19. Midlothian Heritage (11-10), Previous (19)

20. Mansfield Legacy (12-10), Previous (N/A)

20. Frisco Lebanon Trail (10-5), Previous (N/A)

