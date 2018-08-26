Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

CLASS 6A
1. Byron Nelson (23-0), Previous (1): Won the Volleypalooza in Leander
2. Waxahachie (26-4), Previous (2): Fourth at Lone Star
3. Plano West (19-4), Previous (3): Second at Lone Star
4. Southlake Carroll (21-5), Previous (6): Third at Lone Star
5. Prosper (17-7), Previous (4): Fifth at Lone Star
6. Mansfield Lake Ridge (23-5), Previous (10): Won the Texan Showdown
6. Keller (21-6), Previous (12): Fifth at Volleypalooza
6. Flower Mound (19-6), Previous (8): Beat Plano West on Aug. 21
9. McKinney Boyd (19-4), Previous (15): Won at Lone Star
10. Denton Guyer (19-6), Previous (4)
11. Coppell (22-6), Previous (6)
12. Mansfield (20-10), Previous (9)
13. Plano (13-1), Previous (12)
14. Weatherford (21-7), Previous (12)
15. McKinney (13-6), Previous (20)
15. Sachse (22-5), Previous (14)
15. Hebron (13-11), Previous (15)
18. Wylie (16-8), Previous (18)
19. Arlington Martin (16-5), Previous (20)
20. Arlington Lamar (15-8), Previous (20)
20. Eaton (12-11), Previous (19)
20. Allen (10-4), Previous (20)
CLASS 5A/OTHERS
1. Lovejoy (24-6), Previous (1): Second at Volleypalooza
2. Frisco Wakeland (19-2), Previous (2)
3. Denton (20-4), Previous (5)
4. Glen Rose (17-4), Previous (5)
5. Birdville (24-3), Previous (9): Won at San Marcos
6. Midlothian (15-7), Previous (7)
7. Frisco Liberty (12-8), Previous (3)
8. Frisco Reedy (13-5), Previous (4)
9. Aledo (14-12), Previous (8)
9. Boswell (14-10), Previous (10): Second at Ragin’ Rattler
9. Argyle (13-11), Previous (11): Won Argyle tournament
12. Decatur (12-8), Previous (14): Won at Spike Fest
13. Bishop Lynch (14-6), Previous (13)
14. Little Elm (14-6), Previous (20): Won at Molina
15. Arlington Grace Prep (19-5), Previous (18)
16. Colleyville Heritage (11-8), Previous (15)
17. Burleson (14-8), Previous (16)
18. Highland Park (14-10), Previous (17)
19. Midlothian Heritage (11-10), Previous (19)
20. Mansfield Legacy (12-10), Previous (N/A)
20. Frisco Lebanon Trail (10-5), Previous (N/A)
