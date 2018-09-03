These are the top 5 Fort Worth-area defensive backs to watch in 2018

Here are our top 5 Fort Worth area defensive backs in 2018 season:

1. Jalen Catalon, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

The 4-star prospect holds 23 offers, including from Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Alabama. He’s projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Catalon was district MVP in 2017, and 5A all-state defensive player of the year in 2016. Nearly 300 tackles the past two years with 10 for loss, 10 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, five recoveries and 12 INTs. Also played QB in 2017 for the Broncos, who had their deepest playoff run ever, to the state semifinals. Ranked the No. 12 safety in the nation and No. 25 overall prospect in the state.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK 4-star S Jalen Catalon was at The Opening where he discussed recruitment.

2. RJ Mickens, 2020, Southlake Carroll

The 4-star recruit holds 27 offers, including from Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, and Clemson. 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions has A&M and Ohio State at 50 percent of landing Mickens, who was named to the Class 6A all-state second team in 2017, and was first team all-district in 2016. Also plays wide receiver for the Dragons, who went 10-4. Recorded 99 tackles, 13 deflections, four forced fumbles and two INTs as a sophomore.

3. Jeffery Carter, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

The 4-star prospect is committed to Texas A&M. Holds 23 offers and also considered Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor, Alabama, Arizona State and more. Played corner and receiver at Aledo last year, which reached back-to-back state title games, winning it all in 2016. First team all-district in 2017. Recorded 28 tackles and two INTs. Ranked the No. 11 cornerback in the nation, No. 18 overall prospect in the state.

SHARE COPY LINK The Broncos added 4-star CB Jeffery Carter to the 2018 defensive unit, making it five players that are nationally ranked by 247Sports. Coach Chris Melson is excited for the high school football season. Legacy made the state semifinals last year.

4. William Jones, 2019, Mansfield Summit

The 3-star recruit is a TCU commit. Also considered Houston, Kansas State and SMU. Recorded 36 tackles, nine pass deflections and six INTs on his way to first team all-district honors in 2017. Ranked the No. 60 cornerback in the nation and No. 85 overall prospect in the state.

5. Miles Williams, 2019, Mansfield

The 3-star prospect is committed to Cal. Also considered Air Force, Boston College, Colorado State, Houston, North Texas, SMU, Texas State and more. First team all-district in 2017 and district defensive sophomore of the year in 2016. In two seasons, Williams has recorded 72 tackles, nine deflections and two INTs. Ranked the No. 72 cornerback in the nation.

Next Five: Kyron White (Arlington), DJ Graham (Keller Central), Ty DeArman (Arlington Bowie), Jalen Kimber (Timberview), DeShawn Gaddie (Arlington Lamar)

Honorable Mention: Jadyn Ishmael (Legacy), Tre Russell (Timberview), JD Coffey (Kennedale), Kam Brown (Colleyville Heritage), Anthony Watkins (South Hills), Jayce Godley (Arlington Martin), Sam Martin (Burleson), Ben Cawyer (Nolan Catholic), Shawn Holton (Nolan Catholic), Jack Taylor (All Saints), Keyon Shannon (Haltom), Steve Ayisire (LD Bell), Ja’Cory Ashley (Richland), Nigel Blount (Euless Trinity), Cisco Caston (Weatherford), Willie Roberts (Martin), Kacee Williams (Keller Central), Brandon Johnson (Eaton), DeMarcus Jones (Fossil Ridge), Gabe Jones (Timber Creek), Addison McCarther (Lake Ridge), Darius Houston (Lake Ridge), Corey Washington (Summit), Bradley Crawford (Azle), Michael Sommerville (Arlington Heights), John Diaz (Boswell), Tavish McCain (Brewer), Jassan Carey (Chisholm Trail), Tyler Pippin (Granbury), Brayden Gerlich (Colleyville Heritage), Trey Flint (Colleyville Heritage), Hosea Armstrong (Birdville), Cameron Hamway (Grapevine), Rashad Adams (Wyatt), Jake Ford (Aledo), James Brooks (Everman), Kade Stephenson (Kennedale), Spencer Roof (Kennedale), Hayden Whites (Lake Country)