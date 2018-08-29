Here are your DFW Volleyball Players of the Week

Since it was the third week of the Texas high school volleyball season, we found it only fitting to have three players of the week for their incredible performances Aug. 21-25.

The athletes include Byron Nelson’s Paige Flickinger, who’s committed to LSU, McKinney Boyd’s Courtney Walters and Arlington Grace Prep’s Hannah Kinney.

Flickinger help lead Nelson to a 23-0 start and tournament title during the Volleypalooza in Leander. She was named to the all-tourney team. The Bobcats also won the Texan-Bobcat Showcase and Northwest ISD tournament. Flickinger was named to all-tourney teams there too.

Byron Nelson 2020 hitter Paige Flickinger (left) and 2019 middle Kelli McKinnon. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Boyd won the Lone Star Circle of Champions in Plano after beating Plano West in the final, which was going for its third tournament title this season. Walters was named tourney MVP. The Broncos are 23-5.

Nelson and Boyd are ranked No. 1 and 2 in this week’s TGCA volleyball state poll.

Finally Kinney was named MVP as the Lions impressed at the Arlington Showcase at Lamar HS. She’s leading the team with 139 digs in 40 sets this season according to MaxPreps. The Lions are 19-5 and jumped to No. 15 in the DFW area rankings.