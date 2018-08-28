High school varsity volleyball scores: August 28

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Tuesday August 28
Northwest def. Richland 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
Lovejoy def. Hebron 25-16, 25-21, 30-28
Waxahachie def. Granbury 25-15, 25-21, 25-10
Granbury def. Stephenville 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Wakeland def. Independence 25-13, 25-16, 26-24
Liberty def. Reedy 25-21, 25-8, 25-17
Argyle def. Melissa 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17
Sachse def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-8
Lamar def. Sam Houston 25-10, 25-7, 25-9
Martin def. Arlington 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Lebanon Trail def. Frisco Centennial 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 15-25, 15-6
Rowlett def. Little Elm 25-19, 25-20, 25-27, 27-29, 15-4
Midlothian Heritage def. Wylie East 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Decatur def. Boswell 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Coppell def. Byron Nelson 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Grapevine def. Marcus 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
Flower Mound def. Prosper 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 34-32
Eaton def. LD Bell 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23
Springtown def. Millsap 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Colleyville Heritage def. Euless Trinity 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
North Crowley def. Arlington Bowie 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Mansfield def. Keller Central 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19
Chisholm Trail def. Trimble Tech 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
Denton def. Nimitz 25-7, 25-17, 25-10
Aledo def. Arlington Seguin 25-10, 25-19, 25-11
Venus def. South Hills 27-25, 27-25, 25-19
McKinney def. Rockwall 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24
Rockwall-Heath def. Bishop Lynch 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Alvarado 25-21, 26-24, 25-20
Rider def. Guyer 28-26, 25-21, 25-17
Sherman def. Community 25-18, 30-28, 25-22
Carroll def. McKinney Boyd 23-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15
Weatherford def. Coppell 25-14, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20
Burleson Centennial def. Brewer 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24
Haltom def. Paradise 25-16, 25-19, 25-16
Burleson def. Kennedale 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13
Timber Creek def. Duncanville 25-19, 25-16, 25-21
Legacy def. Lake Ridge 25-16, 25-19, 25-23
Birdville def. Ryan 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Paschal def. YWLA 25-7, 25-7, 25-10
Joshua def. Benbrook 25-17, 25-21, 28-26
Grandview def. Blooming Grove 25-16, 25-14, 25-11
North Forney def. Willis Point 14-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Forney def. Mesquite Horn 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13
Cleburne def. Kimball 25-18, 25-7, 25-10
Godley def. Maypearl 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6
Corsicana def. McKinney North 25-19, 28-26, 25-20
Plano def. Lewisville 25-14, 25-12, 25-13
Bridgeport def. Peaster 23-25, 22-25, 25,20, 25-17, 15-13
Red Oak def. The Colony 25-16, 25-23, 26-24
