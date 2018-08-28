High school varsity volleyball scores: August 28

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Tuesday August 28

Northwest def. Richland 25-21, 25-14, 25-19





Lovejoy def. Hebron 25-16, 25-21, 30-28

Waxahachie def. Granbury 25-15, 25-21, 25-10

Granbury def. Stephenville 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Wakeland def. Independence 25-13, 25-16, 26-24

Liberty def. Reedy 25-21, 25-8, 25-17

Argyle def. Melissa 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17

Sachse def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-8

Lamar def. Sam Houston 25-10, 25-7, 25-9

Martin def. Arlington 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Lebanon Trail def. Frisco Centennial 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 15-25, 15-6

Rowlett def. Little Elm 25-19, 25-20, 25-27, 27-29, 15-4

Midlothian Heritage def. Wylie East 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Decatur def. Boswell 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19

Coppell def. Byron Nelson 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Grapevine def. Marcus 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Flower Mound def. Prosper 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 34-32

Eaton def. LD Bell 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23

Springtown def. Millsap 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Colleyville Heritage def. Euless Trinity 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

North Crowley def. Arlington Bowie 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Mansfield def. Keller Central 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19

Chisholm Trail def. Trimble Tech 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

Denton def. Nimitz 25-7, 25-17, 25-10

Aledo def. Arlington Seguin 25-10, 25-19, 25-11

Venus def. South Hills 27-25, 27-25, 25-19

McKinney def. Rockwall 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24

Rockwall-Heath def. Bishop Lynch 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

Alvarado 25-21, 26-24, 25-20

Rider def. Guyer 28-26, 25-21, 25-17

Sherman def. Community 25-18, 30-28, 25-22

Carroll def. McKinney Boyd 23-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15

Weatherford def. Coppell 25-14, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20

Burleson Centennial def. Brewer 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24

Haltom def. Paradise 25-16, 25-19, 25-16

Burleson def. Kennedale 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13

Timber Creek def. Duncanville 25-19, 25-16, 25-21

Legacy def. Lake Ridge 25-16, 25-19, 25-23

Birdville def. Ryan 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Paschal def. YWLA 25-7, 25-7, 25-10

Joshua def. Benbrook 25-17, 25-21, 28-26

Grandview def. Blooming Grove 25-16, 25-14, 25-11

North Forney def. Willis Point 14-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Forney def. Mesquite Horn 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13

Cleburne def. Kimball 25-18, 25-7, 25-10

Godley def. Maypearl 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6

Corsicana def. McKinney North 25-19, 28-26, 25-20

Plano def. Lewisville 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

Bridgeport def. Peaster 23-25, 22-25, 25,20, 25-17, 15-13

Red Oak def. The Colony 25-16, 25-23, 26-24