Make sure you watch for these area 5A Division 2 football players this season

As the high school football season begins this week, here are the players to watch from each Class 5A Division II team in Dallas-Fort Worth during the 2018 season.

District 4-5A

Rashad Adams, ATH, Wyatt: Recorded 8 TDs and 4 INTs last season

Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, WR, Southwest: 3-star Minnesota commit caught 13 TDs, averaged 32 yards per catch

FW Southwest coach Rob Goebel and WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere think Minnesota was the perfect fit for the 3-star prospect. The first-team all-district selection made 26 catches for 837 yards and 13 TDs last season as a junior. The Raiders went 7-4.

Bryan Allen, ATH, Southwest: Freshman already has offers from Baylor and Houston

Treylon Caddell, LB, Southwest: Recorded 113 tackles and 13 sacks

Boone Christian, ATH, Eastern Hills

Malik Darden, DT, Eastern Hills: Recorded 78 tackles, 9 sacks, 7 FFs

Montrae Hardeman, DL, Southwest: Recorded 77 tackles and 8 sacks

Maxwell Harris, WR, Polytechnic

DeAndre Hickerson, RB, Wyatt: Recorded 1,400 yards

DeMareus Hosey, RB, Northwest: Montana State commit rushed for 1,500 yards and 14 TDs

Demetric Johnson, ATH, Carter-Riverside

Quentin Lee, WR, Northwest: Recorded 1,100 yards receiving and 14 TDs

Tyrone Levels, ATH, Eastern Hills

Cooper McDonald, LB, Northwest: Recorded 104 tackles and 3 INTs

Malik Moore, DT, Northwest: Recorded 75 tackles and 3 sacks

Freddy Rivera, ATH, North Side: Recorded 650 yards and 4 TDs

Justin Northwest linebacker Cooper McDonald (44) leads his teammates onto the field at Northwest HS Stadium in Justin, Texas. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

District 5-5A

Jacob Amador, QB, Burleson: Scored 21 TDs

Braxton Bailey, LB, Cleburne: Recorded 151 tackles

Jake Bishop, QB, Aledo: Threw for 28 TDs

In Week 8, Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop spots a receiver against Haslet Eaton, Oct. 20, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Jamari Bradley, WR, Cleburne: Caught 10 TDs

James Brooks, DB, Everman: Recorded 5 INTs

Kyle Burns, QB, Burl. Centennial: Recorded 1,400 yards and 21 TDs

JT Cavendar, LB, Midlothian: Recorded 102 tackles

Justis Chaney, LB, Joshua: Recorded 111 tackles

Colt Ellison, DE, Aledo: 3-star TCU commit has over 180 tackles and 23.5 sacks the past two years

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half.

Logan Escamilla, OC, Aledo

Brek Galbreath, LB, Joshua: Recorded 105 tackles and 12 sacks

Carson Gann, QB, Cleburne: Threw for 1,900 yards and 18 TDs

Xavier Gordon, QB, Seguin

The Cougars hired former Baylor All-Big 12 selection Will Blaylock as their offensive coordinator. He comes over from East Texas power John Tyler and hopes to bring the same values as Seguin looks to make the playoffs.

Wyatt Harris, LB, Aledo: TCU commit

Makenzie Hollie, DE, Everman: Recorded 42 tackles and 5 sacks

Keonte Lusk, ATH, Everman

Jalen March, RB, Seguin

Sam Martin, DB, Burleson: Recorded 60 tackles and 2 INTs

Jase McClellan, RB, Aledo: 4-star Oklahoma commit rushed for 3,000 yards and 48 TDs in two years

Aledo's Jase McClellan evades Mansfield Legacy defenders on his way to a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left. Aledo won 28-21.

Chris Mosley, ATH, Burl. Centennial

Emmanuel Ojo-Ejemai, OL, Seguin

Mazin Richards, DE, Burl. Centennial: Recorded 4 sacks

Nolan Samek, RB, Midlothian: Recorded 750 yards and 5 TDs

Trevor Suggs, OL, Burl. Centennial

Austen Thomas, QB, Midlothian: Scored 7 TDs

Ben Quirino, DL, Burleson: Recorded 88 tackles and 4 sacks

Calvin Williams, DB, Burleson: Recorded 70 tackles and 2 INTs

District 6-5A

Chris Branch, LB, Dallas Conrad: Recorded 61 tackles and 9 sacks

Demetric Chatman, DB, Dallas Seagoville: Recorded 5 INTs

Derrion Clark, LB, South Oak Cliff: Arizona commit recorded 111 tackles and 19 sacks

Dallas South Oak Cliff 3-star LB Derrion Clark 247Sports

Cadarius Doss, QB, Dallas Spruce: Threw for 1,200 yards and 12 TDs

Omari Ector, LB, Dallas Kimball

Chris Edmundson, WR, Dallas Spruce: Caught 8 TDs

Anthony Faz, OT, South Oak Cliff: Offers from Arizona, Texas Tech and Grambling State

Wayland Gray, LB, Dallas Seagoville: Recorded 57 tackles

Rio Hernandez, QB, Dallas Seagoville: Threw 8 TDs

Bobby Holmes, DB, South Oak Cliff: Louisiana Lafayette commit recorded 57 tackles and 5 INTs

SOC’s Bobby Holmes 247Sports

Cedric Johnson, DL, Dallas Spruce: Recorded 52 tackles and 3 sacks

DeQuavion Ludd, LB, South Oak Cliff: Recorded 116 tackles and 6 sacks

Jamell McWilliams, QB, Dallas Kimball

Robert Nooks, RB, Dallas Jefferson

CJ Palmer, ATH, Red Oak

Steven Parker, DL, South Oak Cliff: 4-star Texas Tech commit recorded 86 tackles and 3 sacks

Jacob Proche, ATH, Red Oak: First team all district DB

Krystifer Ross, WR, Dallas Adamson: Caught 11 TDs

Krystion Ross, RB, Dallas Adamson: Rushed for 900 yards and 7 TDs

Alejandro Salazar, DB, Dallas Jefferson: Recorded 54 tackles and 2 INTs

Jalen Warren, WR, Dallas Kimball

Kohari Williams, LB, Dallas Conrad: Recorded 54 tackles and 7 TDs

SOC’s Steven Parker 247Sports

District 7-5A

Carson Collins, QB, Lovejoy: Threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 21 TDs

Josh Foskey, QB, Reedy: Threw for 2,700 yards and 24 TDs

Frisco Reedy QB Josh Foskey 247Sports

Will Harbour, ATH, Reedy: Recorded 104 tackles

Elishah Harrison, LB, Princeton: Recorded 88 tackles

Jay Hill, RB, Princeton: Rushed for 1,100 yards and 17 TDs

Matt Hoots, DL, Reedy: Recorded 11 sacks

Jordin Hunter, DL, Denison: Recorded 66 tackles, 15 TFL and 9 sacks

Chatavies Johnson, LB, Braswell

Tyler Jackson, LB, Frisco

Ben Mason, OL, Lovejoy: 3-star prospect

Nate Maulsby, LB, Denison: Recorded 106 tackles, 12 TFL and 3 sacks

Jahi Rainey, RB, Lovejoy: Rushed for 800 yards and 5 TDs

Jeremiah Richardson, RB, Braswell

Ryan Depperschmidt, QB, Lake Dallas: Threw for 2,900 yards and 39 TDs

Sebastian Pesante, ATH, Memorial

Darren Roberson, DL, Lake Dallas: Recorded 67 tackles and 5 sacks

Ares Safi, DL, Lebanon Trail

Decurious Smith, ATH, Denison: Recorded 65 tackles, 9 PBU, 4 TDs

Brendon Strickland, QB, Princeton: Threw for 2,500 yards and 18 TDs

Dreylan Washington, DT, Frisco

District 8-5A

Jeremiah Abrego, DL, Greenville: Recorded 83 tackles and 3 sacks

Montana Booker, DL, Kaufman: Recorded 81 tackles and 4 sacks

Jaqwondis Burns, LB, Terrell: Recorded 67 tackles

Ryan Casas, DB, Ennis

Darious Coleman, DB, Corsicana: Recorded 6 INTs

Trey Collier, QB, Kaufman: Accounted for 3,100 yards and 37 TDs

Cecil Gasper, WR, Kaufman: Recorded 1,100 yards and 15 TDs

Jay Gasper, RB, Kaufman: Rushed for 1,400 yards and 23 TDs

Tyler Farmer, LB, Corsicana: Recorded 99 tackles

Cliff Funderburk, DL, North Forney

James Harris, RB, Ennis: Rushed for 1,200 yards and 16 TDs

Blake Hoffman, QB, Corsicana: Threw for 2,500 yards and 24 TDs

Caleb Jarvis, QB, Greenville: Accounted for 2,250 yards and 24 TDs

Melvin Martin, DE, Corsicana: Made 14 sacks

Bryce Martinez, RB, Royse City: Rushed for 5 TDs

Jordan McCray, OL, Ennis

Will Morgan, TE, Forney

JaQuavious Morris, LB, Terrell: Recorded 68 tackles

Austin Ream, WR, Forney: Caught 7 TDs

Roderick Roberson, DB, Royse City: Recorded 59 tackles

Roby Robinson, LB, North Forney

John Taylor, OL, North Forney

Dane Vernor, LB, Ennis