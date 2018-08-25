High school varsity volleyball scores: August 24

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Friday August 24

VOLLEYPALOOZA

Aledo def. Mansfield 25-22, 17-25, 25-22

Lovejoy def. Aledo 25-11, 25-17

Kingwood Park def. Aledo 25-15, 25-18

Byron Nelson def. Dripping Springs 25-23, 27-25

Byron Nelson def. Coll. Heritage 25-20, 25-18

Byron Nelson def. Marcus 25-15, 25-17

Coll. Heritage def. Dripping Springs 25-17, 25-19

Marcus def. Coll. Heritage 14-25, 29-27, 25-20

Coppell def. A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-21

Coppell def. Dawson 25-13, 25-12

Vandergrift def. Coppell 25-15, 25-21

Guyer def. Seven Lakes 25-17, 25-22

Guyer def. Lake Travis 25-22, 25-17

McKinney def. Guyer 20-25, 25-18, 25-22

East View def. Ryan 15-25, 25-17, 25-22

Barbers Hill def. Ryan 25-15, 25-22

Vista Ridge def. Ryan 26-24, 25-19

Fossil Ridge def. Montgomery 25-21, 25-21

Steele def. Fossil Ridge 25-14, 25-22

Austin Bowie def. Fossil Ridge 26-24, 25-19

Granbury def. Leander 25-19, 25-20

Legacy def. Granbury 25-21, 25-21

Klein Collins def. Granbury 25-20, 27-25

Keller def. Hays 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Keller def. New Braunfels 25-17, 25-27, 25-22

Keller def. Round Rock 25-20, 25-14

Lovejoy def. Mansfield 25-18, 25-16

Lovejoy def. Kingwood Park 25-19, 25-21

MacArthur def. Pflugerville 25-23, 25-17

Holmes def. MacArthur 25-16, 25-17

Waller def. MacArthur 25-12, 25-21

Mansfield def. Kingwood Park 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Legacy def. Leander 25-22, 25-21

Klein Collins def. Legacy 25-16, 25-14

Marcus def. Dripping Springs 25-18, 25-22

McKinney def. Lake Travis 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

McKinney def. Seven Lakes 25-21, 16-25, 25-13

Mid. Heritage def. Santa Fe 25-22, 25-23

Mid. Heritage def. Shadow Creek 25-10, 26-24

Georgetown def. Mid. Heritage 25-23, 25-22

Weatherford def. Oak Ridge 26-28, 25-20, 25-19

Weatherford def. Pearland 27-25, 25-18

Randall def. Weatherford 17-25, 25-14, 25-20

PSA CIRCLE OF CHAMPS

Plano West def. Ursuline 25-15, 25-20

Plano West def. MacArthur 25-11, 25-10

Plano West def. Amarillo 25-16, 25-22

Prosper def. Plano Prestonwood 25-22, 25-12, 25-13

Prosper def. Midland Lee 25-14, 25-17, 25-22

McK. Boyd def. FW All Saints 25-10, 25-11

Grapevine def. Frisco Memorial 25-16, 25-11

McK. Boyd def. Frisco Memorial 25-18, 25-4

Grapevine def. FW All Saints 25-18, 25-8

McK. Boyd def. Grapevine 25-17, 25-14

Frisco Memorial def. FW All Saints 25-16, 22-25, 25-20

Waxahachie def. Tascosa 25-20, 25-14

Hebron def. Tascosa 25-9, 25-20

Waxahachie def. Hebron 25-19, 25-20

Carroll def. TCA 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Carroll def. Plano East 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

Plano East def. TCA 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Flower Mound def. Churchill 25-23, 23-25, 25-20

Flower Mound def. Celina 25-10, 25-17

Flower Mound def. Concorida 25-22, 25-22

Highland Park def. Willis 25-18, 25-16

Highland Park def. McGill 20-25, 25-23, 29-27

Highland Park def. Sachse 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

Plano West def. EP Coronado 25-22, 18-25, 25-21

Carroll def. Prosper 25-19, 25-23

McK. Boyd def. Flower Mound 25-20, 24-26, 25-21

Waxahachie def. Highland Park 25-15, 25-17

Celina def. FW All Saints 25-19, 25-12

Grapevine def. Concordia 20-25, 25-20, 25-21

Plano Prestonwood 25-23, 25-23

Hebron def. Sachse 25-19, 25-23

ARLINGTON SHOWCASE

Richland def. Timber Creek 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-14

Glen Rose def. Timberview 25-10, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13

Lamar def. Richland 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Timber Creek def. Timberview 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Glen Rose def. Lamar 25-23, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9

Burleson def. Red Oak 25-13, 25-20, 25-14

Burleson def. DeSoto 25-10, 25-13, 25-10

Paschal def. Grace Prep 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23

Red Oak def. Paschal 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Grace Prep def. DeSoto 25-12, 25-20, 25-14

Midlothian def. Trimble Tech 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Eaton def. Arlington 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Midlothian def. LD Bell 24-26, 25-13, 25-16, 27-25

Trimble Tech def. Arlington 28-30, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11

Eaton def. LD Bell 22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17

Chisholm Trail def. MacArthur 25-17, 25-12, 25-15

SGP def. Burl. Centennial 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Martin def. Chisholm Trail 25-16, 25-6, 21-25, 25-21

MacArthur def. Burl. Centennial 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-8

Martin def. SGP 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

ARGYLE TOURNAMENT

Denton def. Millsap 25-16, 25-13

Denton def. Cleburne 25-8, 23-25, 25-14

Denton def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-18

LAKE COUNTRY TOURNAMENT

Lake Country def. FW Calvary 25-16, 25-16

Lake Country def. Founder’s Classical 25-16, 25-13

Lake Country def. Midland Trinity 25-15, 25-10

FW Christian def. Nazarene 25-15, 25-20

FW Christian def. Wichita Christian 25-10, 25-21

FW Christian def. THESA 25-18, 25-7

OTHERS

Allen def. Lewisville 25-21, 25-18, 25-9

Arlington Bowie def. Arlington Seguin 25-20, 12-25, 25-21, 25-13

South Hills def. Harmony School 25-18, 27-25, 17-25, 25-16

Springtown def. Brewer 25-20, 25-17, 25-27, 27-25