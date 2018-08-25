High school varsity volleyball scores: August 24

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Friday August 24
VOLLEYPALOOZA
Aledo def. Mansfield 25-22, 17-25, 25-22
Lovejoy def. Aledo 25-11, 25-17
Kingwood Park def. Aledo 25-15, 25-18
Byron Nelson def. Dripping Springs 25-23, 27-25
Byron Nelson def. Coll. Heritage 25-20, 25-18
Byron Nelson def. Marcus 25-15, 25-17
Coll. Heritage def. Dripping Springs 25-17, 25-19
Marcus def. Coll. Heritage 14-25, 29-27, 25-20
Coppell def. A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-21
Coppell def. Dawson 25-13, 25-12
Vandergrift def. Coppell 25-15, 25-21
Guyer def. Seven Lakes 25-17, 25-22
Guyer def. Lake Travis 25-22, 25-17
McKinney def. Guyer 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
East View def. Ryan 15-25, 25-17, 25-22
Barbers Hill def. Ryan 25-15, 25-22
Vista Ridge def. Ryan 26-24, 25-19
Fossil Ridge def. Montgomery 25-21, 25-21
Steele def. Fossil Ridge 25-14, 25-22
Austin Bowie def. Fossil Ridge 26-24, 25-19
Granbury def. Leander 25-19, 25-20
Legacy def. Granbury 25-21, 25-21
Klein Collins def. Granbury 25-20, 27-25
Keller def. Hays 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Keller def. New Braunfels 25-17, 25-27, 25-22
Keller def. Round Rock 25-20, 25-14
Lovejoy def. Mansfield 25-18, 25-16
Lovejoy def. Kingwood Park 25-19, 25-21
MacArthur def. Pflugerville 25-23, 25-17
Holmes def. MacArthur 25-16, 25-17
Waller def. MacArthur 25-12, 25-21
Mansfield def. Kingwood Park 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Legacy def. Leander 25-22, 25-21
Klein Collins def. Legacy 25-16, 25-14
Marcus def. Dripping Springs 25-18, 25-22
McKinney def. Lake Travis 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
McKinney def. Seven Lakes 25-21, 16-25, 25-13
Mid. Heritage def. Santa Fe 25-22, 25-23
Mid. Heritage def. Shadow Creek 25-10, 26-24
Georgetown def. Mid. Heritage 25-23, 25-22
Weatherford def. Oak Ridge 26-28, 25-20, 25-19
Weatherford def. Pearland 27-25, 25-18
Randall def. Weatherford 17-25, 25-14, 25-20
PSA CIRCLE OF CHAMPS
Plano West def. Ursuline 25-15, 25-20
Plano West def. MacArthur 25-11, 25-10
Plano West def. Amarillo 25-16, 25-22
Prosper def. Plano Prestonwood 25-22, 25-12, 25-13
Prosper def. Midland Lee 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
McK. Boyd def. FW All Saints 25-10, 25-11
Grapevine def. Frisco Memorial 25-16, 25-11
McK. Boyd def. Frisco Memorial 25-18, 25-4
Grapevine def. FW All Saints 25-18, 25-8
McK. Boyd def. Grapevine 25-17, 25-14
Frisco Memorial def. FW All Saints 25-16, 22-25, 25-20
Waxahachie def. Tascosa 25-20, 25-14
Hebron def. Tascosa 25-9, 25-20
Waxahachie def. Hebron 25-19, 25-20
Carroll def. TCA 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Carroll def. Plano East 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
Plano East def. TCA 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Flower Mound def. Churchill 25-23, 23-25, 25-20
Flower Mound def. Celina 25-10, 25-17
Flower Mound def. Concorida 25-22, 25-22
Highland Park def. Willis 25-18, 25-16
Highland Park def. McGill 20-25, 25-23, 29-27
Highland Park def. Sachse 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
Plano West def. EP Coronado 25-22, 18-25, 25-21
Carroll def. Prosper 25-19, 25-23
McK. Boyd def. Flower Mound 25-20, 24-26, 25-21
Waxahachie def. Highland Park 25-15, 25-17
Celina def. FW All Saints 25-19, 25-12
Grapevine def. Concordia 20-25, 25-20, 25-21
Plano Prestonwood 25-23, 25-23
Hebron def. Sachse 25-19, 25-23
ARLINGTON SHOWCASE
Richland def. Timber Creek 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-14
Glen Rose def. Timberview 25-10, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
Lamar def. Richland 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Timber Creek def. Timberview 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Glen Rose def. Lamar 25-23, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9
Burleson def. Red Oak 25-13, 25-20, 25-14
Burleson def. DeSoto 25-10, 25-13, 25-10
Paschal def. Grace Prep 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23
Red Oak def. Paschal 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
Grace Prep def. DeSoto 25-12, 25-20, 25-14
Midlothian def. Trimble Tech 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Eaton def. Arlington 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Midlothian def. LD Bell 24-26, 25-13, 25-16, 27-25
Trimble Tech def. Arlington 28-30, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11
Eaton def. LD Bell 22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17
Chisholm Trail def. MacArthur 25-17, 25-12, 25-15
SGP def. Burl. Centennial 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Martin def. Chisholm Trail 25-16, 25-6, 21-25, 25-21
MacArthur def. Burl. Centennial 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-8
Martin def. SGP 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
ARGYLE TOURNAMENT
Denton def. Millsap 25-16, 25-13
Denton def. Cleburne 25-8, 23-25, 25-14
Denton def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-18
LAKE COUNTRY TOURNAMENT
Lake Country def. FW Calvary 25-16, 25-16
Lake Country def. Founder’s Classical 25-16, 25-13
Lake Country def. Midland Trinity 25-15, 25-10
FW Christian def. Nazarene 25-15, 25-20
FW Christian def. Wichita Christian 25-10, 25-21
FW Christian def. THESA 25-18, 25-7
OTHERS
Allen def. Lewisville 25-21, 25-18, 25-9
Arlington Bowie def. Arlington Seguin 25-20, 12-25, 25-21, 25-13
South Hills def. Harmony School 25-18, 27-25, 17-25, 25-16
Springtown def. Brewer 25-20, 25-17, 25-27, 27-25
