These two Dallas-Fort Worth stars make ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team

USA Today announced its ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball team on Wednesday and Mansfield senior Molly Phillips made first team while Waxahachie senior Audrey Nalls was named honorable mention.

Phillips, who is committed to Texas, led the team with 655 kills last season. She added a .326 hitting percentage, 78 blocks, 61 aces and 272 digs. She was named a Star-Telegram first-team all star and District 4-6A Co-Hitter of the Year.

Phillips continued her dominance in the summer where she helped the U.S. Women’s Junior national team win gold in Mexico at the NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship.

She helped her club team Texas Image to a third place finish at the Girls Junior National Championships in Detroit and was named to the all-tournament team.

Phillips already has 305 kills this season as Mansfield has started 16-5. The Tigers finished second at the Mansfield ISD tournament. She was named to the all-tourney team.

Nalls, who’s committed to TCU, was named one of the six more players to watch. She is one of Phillips’ club teammates. The Indians are in the same district as the Tigers too.

As a sophomore Nalls had one of the most prolific seasons in the state with 681 kills, 405 digs, 151 blocks and 47 aces. Nalls has been named to the all-state team three times.

The Indians are 20-2 this season with a third place finish at the Mansfield ISD tourney. They were runner-up last week at the Northwest ISD tournament. Nalls has been named to the all-tournament team both times.

They are No. 5 in the latest TGCA Class 6A state rankings.

Waxahachie is No. 2 and Mansfield is No. 9 in this week’s Star-Telegram area rankings.