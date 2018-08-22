High school varsity volleyball scores: August 21

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Tuesday August 21
Byron Nelson def. Prosper 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19
Carroll def. Grapevine 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12
Flower Mound def. Plano West 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
Rockwall def. Richardson 25-23, 25-22, 25-13
Wakeland def. Liberty 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22
Lovejoy def. Aledo 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
Arlington Seguin def. Uplift Summit 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Lewisville def. Berkner 25-14, 25-6, 25-14
Boswell def. Argyle 25-23, 25-11, 15-25, 25-22
Keller def. Highland Park 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23
Timber Creek def. Summit 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Trimble Tech def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-12, 25-11, 25-19
Godley def. Burleson Centennial 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Rio Vista def. Alvardo 25-11, 25-11, 25-12
Decatur def. Peaster 20-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Everman def. Southwest 25-12, 25-9, 25-4
Granbury def. Euless Trinity 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Coppell def. Bishop Lynch 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Bishop Lynch def. McKinney 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-25, 15-9
Birdville def. Fossil Ridge 25-13, 25-23, 25-14
Birdville def. Richland 25-23, 25-9, 25-19
Eaton def. Joshua 25-16, 25-11, 25-13
Allen def. John Paul 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23
Paschal def. Crowley 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Plano def. Rockwall-Heath 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 16-14
Northwest def. Keller Central 25-17, 25-23, 26-24
Brock def. Krum 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21
Martin def. Lamar 25-17, 25-12, 26-28, 26-24
McKinney Boyd def. Hebron 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 28-26
Cleburne def. Duncanville 33-31, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23
Arlington Bowie def. YWLA 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Mansfield def. Timberview 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
GP YWLA def. South Hills 25-14, 25-11, 25-11
Azle def. Springtown 15-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-22
Guyer def. Ryan 25-9, 25-14, 25-16
Kennedale def. Eastern Hills 25-8, 25-6, 25-11
Little Elm def. MacArthur 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Benbrook def. Grandview 24-26, 25-8, 25-7, 25-17
