High school varsity volleyball scores: August 21

Tuesday August 21

Byron Nelson def. Prosper 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19

Carroll def. Grapevine 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12

Flower Mound def. Plano West 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

Rockwall def. Richardson 25-23, 25-22, 25-13

Wakeland def. Liberty 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22

Lovejoy def. Aledo 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Arlington Seguin def. Uplift Summit 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Lewisville def. Berkner 25-14, 25-6, 25-14

Boswell def. Argyle 25-23, 25-11, 15-25, 25-22

Keller def. Highland Park 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23

Timber Creek def. Summit 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Trimble Tech def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-12, 25-11, 25-19

Godley def. Burleson Centennial 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Rio Vista def. Alvardo 25-11, 25-11, 25-12

Decatur def. Peaster 20-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Everman def. Southwest 25-12, 25-9, 25-4

Granbury def. Euless Trinity 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Coppell def. Bishop Lynch 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Bishop Lynch def. McKinney 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-25, 15-9

Birdville def. Fossil Ridge 25-13, 25-23, 25-14

Birdville def. Richland 25-23, 25-9, 25-19

Eaton def. Joshua 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

Allen def. John Paul 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23

Paschal def. Crowley 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Plano def. Rockwall-Heath 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 16-14

Northwest def. Keller Central 25-17, 25-23, 26-24

Brock def. Krum 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21

Martin def. Lamar 25-17, 25-12, 26-28, 26-24

McKinney Boyd def. Hebron 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 28-26

Cleburne def. Duncanville 33-31, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23

Arlington Bowie def. YWLA 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Mansfield def. Timberview 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

GP YWLA def. South Hills 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Azle def. Springtown 15-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-22

Guyer def. Ryan 25-9, 25-14, 25-16

Kennedale def. Eastern Hills 25-8, 25-6, 25-11

Little Elm def. MacArthur 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Benbrook def. Grandview 24-26, 25-8, 25-7, 25-17