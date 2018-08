High school varsity volleyball scores: August 23

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Thursday August 23

VOLLEYPALOOZA

Aledo def. Cedar Park 25-21, 25-23

Aledo def. Magnolia West 25-16, 25-18

McKinney def. Aledo 15-25, 25-18, 25-16

Byron Nelson def. Cy Ranch 25-16, 25-13

Byron Nelson def. Waller 25-19, 25-16

Byron Nelson def. Mid. Heritage 25-13, 25-15

Coll. Heritage def. Pflugerville 25-9, 25-10

Coll. Heritage def. Georgetown 25-20, 25-16

The Woodlands def. Coll. Heritage 25-14, 25-15

Coppell def. Ryan 25-19, 25-15

Coppell def. Hendrickson 25-7, 25-17

Coppell def. Warren 25-21, 25-22

Guyer def. Stratford 17-25, 25-11, 25-13

Guyer def. Cibolo Steele 25-14, 25-23

Kingwood Park def. Guyer 14-25, 25-19, 25-18

Warren def. Ryan 25-11, 25-17

Ryan def. Hendrickson 30-28, 25-8

Round Rock def. Fossil Ridge 25-18, 25-19

Randall def. Fossil Ridge 25-10, 25-12

Barbers Hill def. Fossil Ridge 25-21, 25-19

Clear Springs def. Granbury 25-23, 25-12

Clark def. Granbury 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

Vista Ridge def. Granbury 25-19, 25-20

Keller def. Bryan 25-17, 25-10

Keller def. Vandergrift 25-10, 21-25, 25-20

Keller def. Belton 25-16, 25-11

Lovejoy def. Austin Bowie 24-26, 25-13, 25-15

Lovejoy def. McNeil 25-8, 25-11

Lovejoy def. Seven Lakes 25-18, 25-20

Dripping Springs def. MacArthur 25-16, 25-20

New Braunfels def. MacArthur 25-13, 25-8

Santa Fe def. MacArthur 25-14, 25-22

Mansfield def. Montgomery 23-25, 25-9, 25-20

Mansfield def. Shadow Creek 25-13, 25-17

Westwood def. Mansfield 24-26, 25-20, 25-22

Legacy def. Glenn 25-23, 25-23

Pearland def. Legacy 25-22, 25-18

A&M Consolidated def. Legacy 25-22, 25-22

Marcus def. Stephenville 24-26, 25-13, 27-25

Marcus def. Holmes 25-14, 25-12

Marcus def. Rouse 23-25, 25-22, 25-21

McKinney def. Magnolia West 25-19, 25-20

Cedar Park def. McKinney 22-25, 30-28, 25-19

Waller def. Mid. Heritage 25-23, 25-23

Cy Ranch def. Mid. Heritage 25-14, 25-15

Weatherford def. Rider 25-15, 25-15

Weatherford def. St. Agnes 25-11, 25-17

Lake Travis def. Weatherford 25-18, 24-26, 25-22

ARGYLE TOURNAMENT

Kennedale def. Arl. Bowie 23-25, 25-16, 25-17

Kennedale def. Boyd 20-25, 25-23, 25-15

Frisco Heritage def. Kennedale 25-20, 25-18

Frisco Heritage def. Arl. Bowie 25-17, 25-14

Argyle def. Ponder 25-9, 25-17

Argyle def. Joshua 28-26, 25-16

Argyle def. Ranchview 25-10, 25-12

Joshua def. Brock 25-20, 25-20

Boyd def. Borger 25-7, 25-16

Boyd def. Braswell 25-21, 14-25, 25-14

Ponder def. Ranchview 25-14, 20-25, 25-16

Lebanon Trail def. Joshua 25-18, 25-14

Lebanon Trail def. Ponder 25-17. 25-17

Lebanon Trail def. Brock 25-13, 25-20

Braswell def. Borger 25-18, 15-25, 25-22

SAN MARCOS RAGIN’ RATTLER

Northwest def. San Marcos 25-23, 25-22

Boswell def. Canyon Lake 25-20, 25-20

Boswell def. Tuloso-Midway 25-10, 25-6

OTHERS

Chisholm Trail def. FW Christian 25-18, 25-20

FW Christian def. HSAA 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18

FW Christian def. Dallas Christian 25-17, 25-18, 25-13

Western Hills def. South Hills 25-18, 25-12

Lancaster def. South Hills 25-23, 25-7