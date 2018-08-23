These area 4A football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 4A team in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Check back at dfwVarsity.com for football players to watch from Class 6A teams in DFW on Friday.

Division I

District 4-4A

Draylon Franklin, QB, Gainesville

Alexander Frithiof, OT, Springtown

Zane Hickey, LB, Decatur: Recorded 60 tackles in 2017

Gavin Pena, LB, Mineral Wells: Recorded 67 tackles last season

District 6-4A

Leonte Cooper, ATH, Dunbar: Threat running the ball from the QB spot, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Micah Conner, RB, Kennedale

Eddrick Hampton, ATH, Diamond-Hill Jarvis: Big play threat, per DCTF

Davion Haynes, ATH, Lake Worth

Travler Moore, LB, Benbrook: Recorded 68 tackles and 2 sacks

Seth Oakes, ATH, Castleberry: Recorded 1,230 total yards and 12 TDs

Jayvon Simmons, QB, Western Hills: Recorded 504 yards and 5 TDs

The Wildcats had their best season in program history when they reached the Class 4A Division I state final in December. They're looking to bounce back after losing to Carthage.

District 7-4A

John Mark Box, LB, Anna

Kobey Emeyabbi, ATH, North Lamar: Showed promise in his four games last year, per DCTF

Alex Gonzales, WR, Argyle: Recorded 353 yards and 4 TDs

Hank Lemons, ATH, Sanger: Recorded 3 INTs

Chance Mapps, ATH, Melissa: Recorded 55 tackles and 5 INTs

Kobe Savage, ATH, Paris

District 8-4A

Francisco Garcia, LB, North Dallas: Recorded 60 tackles

Kendell Gilmore, WR, Wilmer-Hutchins: Recorded 555 yards and 7 TDs

Cedric Hayes, ATH: Carter: Recorded 596 yards and 8 TDs

Luis Reyes, ATH, Hillcrest

Dylan Roudebush, LB, Alvarado: Recorded 60 tackles and 1 INT

Dylan Thompson, ATH, Ranchview

District 9-4A

Kobe Jennings, QB, Quinlan Ford

Kolton May, DL, Midlothian Heritage

Gage Mayfield, ATH, Waxahahchie Life: Two-way threat who could be a downfield threat, per DCTF

Bobby Myers, DB, Crandall

Division II

District 3-4A

Brody Bounds, ATH, Aubrey: Recorded 515 yards and 2 TDs

Jacob Marshall, OL, Bridgeport

Ben Perches, ATH, Krum: Expected to be a stalwart in the trenches, per DCTF

District 4-4A

Ian Mapes, RB, Godley: Recorded 550 yards and 6 TDs

Matthew Nunez, WR, Ferris: Recorded 566 yards and 7 TDs

Hayden Shaw, OL, Glen Rose

Grant Smith, ATH, Venus

District 5-4A

Donovan Collins, LB, Caddo Mills: Recorded 47 tackles and 5 sacks

Victor Parker, QB, Dallas Roosevelt

James Pool, OL, Dallas Lincoln: Started 11 games as a freshman

Jaquez Simpson, RB, Farmersville: Recorded 533 yards and 7 TDs

Bryan Terry, ATH, Nevada Community: Recorded 44 tackles

Trevor Tutle, DB, Sunnyvale: Recorded 308 yards and 5 TDs