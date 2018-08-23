These area 4A football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 4A team in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Division I
District 4-4A
Draylon Franklin, QB, Gainesville
Alexander Frithiof, OT, Springtown
Zane Hickey, LB, Decatur: Recorded 60 tackles in 2017
Gavin Pena, LB, Mineral Wells: Recorded 67 tackles last season
District 6-4A
Leonte Cooper, ATH, Dunbar: Threat running the ball from the QB spot, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Micah Conner, RB, Kennedale
Eddrick Hampton, ATH, Diamond-Hill Jarvis: Big play threat, per DCTF
Davion Haynes, ATH, Lake Worth
Travler Moore, LB, Benbrook: Recorded 68 tackles and 2 sacks
Seth Oakes, ATH, Castleberry: Recorded 1,230 total yards and 12 TDs
Jayvon Simmons, QB, Western Hills: Recorded 504 yards and 5 TDs
District 7-4A
John Mark Box, LB, Anna
Kobey Emeyabbi, ATH, North Lamar: Showed promise in his four games last year, per DCTF
Alex Gonzales, WR, Argyle: Recorded 353 yards and 4 TDs
Hank Lemons, ATH, Sanger: Recorded 3 INTs
Chance Mapps, ATH, Melissa: Recorded 55 tackles and 5 INTs
Kobe Savage, ATH, Paris
District 8-4A
Francisco Garcia, LB, North Dallas: Recorded 60 tackles
Kendell Gilmore, WR, Wilmer-Hutchins: Recorded 555 yards and 7 TDs
Cedric Hayes, ATH: Carter: Recorded 596 yards and 8 TDs
Luis Reyes, ATH, Hillcrest
Dylan Roudebush, LB, Alvarado: Recorded 60 tackles and 1 INT
Dylan Thompson, ATH, Ranchview
District 9-4A
Kobe Jennings, QB, Quinlan Ford
Kolton May, DL, Midlothian Heritage
Gage Mayfield, ATH, Waxahahchie Life: Two-way threat who could be a downfield threat, per DCTF
Bobby Myers, DB, Crandall
Division II
District 3-4A
Brody Bounds, ATH, Aubrey: Recorded 515 yards and 2 TDs
Jacob Marshall, OL, Bridgeport
Ben Perches, ATH, Krum: Expected to be a stalwart in the trenches, per DCTF
District 4-4A
Ian Mapes, RB, Godley: Recorded 550 yards and 6 TDs
Matthew Nunez, WR, Ferris: Recorded 566 yards and 7 TDs
Hayden Shaw, OL, Glen Rose
Grant Smith, ATH, Venus
District 5-4A
Donovan Collins, LB, Caddo Mills: Recorded 47 tackles and 5 sacks
Victor Parker, QB, Dallas Roosevelt
James Pool, OL, Dallas Lincoln: Started 11 games as a freshman
Jaquez Simpson, RB, Farmersville: Recorded 533 yards and 7 TDs
Bryan Terry, ATH, Nevada Community: Recorded 44 tackles
Trevor Tutle, DB, Sunnyvale: Recorded 308 yards and 5 TDs
