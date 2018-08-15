See who won our polls for DFW 6A district champs in 2018

The Star-Telegram ran polls for the fans to predict district champs in DFW during the 2018 season. Check back for Class 5A.

Here are the results for Class 6A:

District 3-6A

1. Richland

2. Euless Trinity

3. Haltom

The Richland Rebels take the field for the first half of a high school football game against the Grapevine Mustangs at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

District 4-6A

1. Arlington Bowie

2. Arlington

3. Arlington Martin

Bowie Volunteers takes the field before the Martin game, Sept. 29, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

District 5-6A

1. Byron Nelson

2. Southlake Carroll

3. Keller Central

Byron Nelson Keaton Shedden (25) leads his teammates onto the field during a high school football game in September. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

District 6-6A

1. Irving Nimitz

2. Coppell

3. Lewisville

District 7-6A

1. Mansfield

2. Cedar Hill

3. DeSoto

Mansfield Tigers head coach Daniel Maberry, left, awaits the signal to send his team onto the field at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Tigers beat Arlington, 43-14. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

District 8-6A

1. Duncanville

2. Dallas Skyline

3. Richardson

Duncanville running back Tre Siggers (5) gets past Arlington Bowie defensive back Khari Clarkson (9) in the second half of high school playoff football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Duncanville won 32-27. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

District 9-6A

1. Allen

2. Prosper

3. Plano

Allen head coach Terry Gambill holds the UIL state championship trophy up after Eagles beat Austin Lake Travis, 35-33, for the Class 6A Division I title at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 23, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

District 10-6A

1. Sachse

2. Garland Lakeview Centennial

3. Wylie

Sachse 3-star all-purpose back Myles Nash. Greg Powers 247Sports

District 11-6A

1. Mesquite Horn

2. Rockwall

3. Longview