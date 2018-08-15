See who won our polls for DFW 6A district champs in 2018

The Mansfield Tigers prepare to take the field for the first half of a high school football game against the Arlington Colts at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 6, 2017. Brad LoperSpecial to the Star-Telegram
Byron Nelson Keaton Shedden (25) leads his teammates onto the field during a high school football game in September.
Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram
District 6-6A
1. Irving Nimitz
2. Coppell
3. Lewisville
District 7-6A
1. Mansfield
2. Cedar Hill
3. DeSoto
Mansfield Tigers head coach Daniel Maberry, left, awaits the signal to send his team onto the field at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Tigers beat Arlington, 43-14.
Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
District 8-6A
1. Duncanville
2. Dallas Skyline
3. Richardson
Duncanville running back Tre Siggers (5) gets past Arlington Bowie defensive back Khari Clarkson (9) in the second half of high school playoff football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Duncanville won 32-27.
Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
District 9-6A
1. Allen
2. Prosper
3. Plano
Allen head coach Terry Gambill holds the UIL state championship trophy up after Eagles beat Austin Lake Travis, 35-33, for the Class 6A Division I title at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 23, 2017.
