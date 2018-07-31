Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts Class 6A Offensive MVPs in Dallas-Fort Worth

District 3-6A
Maverick McIvor, QB San Angelo Central
2017 season: 3,372 passing, 43 TDs
College: Texas Tech
San Angelo Central 3-star QB Maverick McIvor
247Sports
District 4-6A
Ty DeArman, ATH, Arlington Bowie
2017 season: 1,075 total, 7 TDs
College:
Arizona State
Bowie Volunteers receiver Ty DeArman (10) scrambles for yards as Sam Houston Texans Steven Delorbe (58) closes in during the first quarter as Bowie plays Sam Houston at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
District 5-6A
T.J. McDaniel, RB, Southlake Carroll
2017 season: 1,862 rushing, 23 TDs
College: 8 offers
T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for a touchdown as Marcus played Carroll in high school football at Dragon Stadium in October.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
District 6-6A
Trejan Bridges, WR, Hebron
2017 season: 909 receiving, 13 TDs
College: Oklahoma
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
District 7-6A
La’Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
2017 season: 764 receiving, 6 TDs
College: Texas Tech
DeSoto 3-star WR La’Vontae Shenault
247Sports
District 8-6A
Velton Gardner, QB, Dallas Skyline
2017 season: 2,951 total, 30 TDs
College: Kansas State
Dallas Skyline 3-star QB Velton Gardner
Reynaldo Holguin 247Sports
District 9-6A
Theo Wease, WR, Allen
2017 season: 881 receiving, 14 TDs
College: Oklahoma
District 10-6A
Myles Nash, RB, Sachse
2017 season: 228 total, 3 TDs
College: 2 offers
Sachse 3-star all-purpose back Myles Nash.
Greg Powers 247Sports
District 11-6A
Jacob Clark, QB, Rockwall
2017 season: 2,932 passing, 29 TDs
College: Minnesota
Rockwall 3-star QB Jacob Clark
Greg Powers 247Sports
