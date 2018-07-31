RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen’s second touchdown

This 36-yard reception made it 14-3 over Arlington Martin, and the Eagles would never look back.
This 36-yard reception made it 14-3 over Arlington Martin, and the Eagles would never look back.
High School Sports

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts Class 6A Offensive MVPs in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

July 31, 2018 10:00 AM

District 3-6A

Maverick McIvor, QB San Angelo Central

2017 season: 3,372 passing, 43 TDs

College: Texas Tech

mav.jpg
San Angelo Central 3-star QB Maverick McIvor
247Sports

District 4-6A

Ty DeArman, ATH, Arlington Bowie

2017 season: 1,075 total, 7 TDs

College: Arizona State

1005 hs Bowie Sam 2
Bowie Volunteers receiver Ty DeArman (10) scrambles for yards as Sam Houston Texans Steven Delorbe (58) closes in during the first quarter as Bowie plays Sam Houston at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

District 5-6A

T.J. McDaniel, RB, Southlake Carroll

2017 season: 1,862 rushing, 23 TDs

College: 8 offers

T.J. McDaniel
T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for a touchdown as Marcus played Carroll in high school football at Dragon Stadium in October.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

District 6-6A

Trejan Bridges, WR, Hebron

2017 season: 909 receiving, 13 TDs

College: Oklahoma

Trejan Bridges
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

District 7-6A

La’Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

2017 season: 764 receiving, 6 TDs

College: Texas Tech

shenault.jpg
DeSoto 3-star WR La’Vontae Shenault
247Sports

District 8-6A

Velton Gardner, QB, Dallas Skyline

2017 season: 2,951 total, 30 TDs

College: Kansas State

velton.jpg
Dallas Skyline 3-star QB Velton Gardner
Reynaldo Holguin 247Sports

District 9-6A

Theo Wease, WR, Allen

2017 season: 881 receiving, 14 TDs

College: Oklahoma

Allen WR and Oklahoma commit Theo Wease goes up for a TD pass thrown by fellow Sooners commit Spencer Rattler at The Opening.

By

District 10-6A

Myles Nash, RB, Sachse

2017 season: 228 total, 3 TDs

College: 2 offers

nash.jpg
Sachse 3-star all-purpose back Myles Nash.
Greg Powers 247Sports

District 11-6A

Jacob Clark, QB, Rockwall

2017 season: 2,932 passing, 29 TDs

College: Minnesota

clark.jpg
Rockwall 3-star QB Jacob Clark
Greg Powers 247Sports

