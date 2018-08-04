Legendary high school football coach leaves DFW powerhouse, goes back to retirement

Four-time UIL state football champion Steve Lineweaver confirmed via text on Saturday that he’s no longer on the staff at Southlake Carroll.

“Carroll has a wonderful head coach and excellent new hires as assistants,” he said. “It’s best for the program for me to get out of the way and let them work.”

It was announced in April that the legendary high school football coach had joined Riley Dodge’s staff. Dodge was hired as Dragons head coach in March.

Lineweaver came out of retirement to join Carroll as head of football operations.

“It was a very positive situation while I was assisting,” he said. “I’m very excited about this staff and program going forward.”

Lineweaver retired following the 2014 season. In 22 years as head coach, Lineweaver went 259-43-2 and won four state titles, three at Euless Trinity and one with Commerce. He was head coach at Trinity from 2000-14, going 176-29 with titles in 2005, 2007 and 2009

Lineweaver served as Carroll’s baseball coach in the early ‘90s and took the Dragons to a UIL state tournament. He was also an offensive coordinator for Bob Ledbetter and helped win two state titles and break the national record of 72-straight wins in 1993.

He left Carroll after seven seasons for Commerce and won a state football title in 1999.

“When I reached out to him, it was an easy connection for sure,” Dodge said after Carroll’s spring game in May. “Coach Lineweaver has done a great job and he’s unbelievable with the kids. He’s a great resource – just the knowledge and attention to detail – not just for me but the whole coaching staff.”

Lineweaver also came out of retirement in February 2016, becoming the interim head coach at Mansfield after Jeff Hulme went to Waco Midway.