Volleyball Preview: Star-Telegram teams to watch, notable DFW coaching changes in ’18

TEAMS TO WATCH
FW All Saints
33-17-1, TAPPS state champions
The Saints won 23 of their final 25 games – capped off with a state championship ring. Tulane beach commit Ashton Mares is a contender for POY after she recorded 701 kills – the most in the FW area last season.
Aledo Ladycats
37-14, State semifinals
All-state libero Allegra Rivas graduated and went to Maryland, but the Ladycats bring a load of talent back, which includes top returning hitter TGCA all star and SFA commit Hannah Jones.
Colleyville Heritage Panthers
39-8, Regional Final
Heritage was one round away from state after making the regional final for the first time in four years. One of the top 1-2 combos return in setter UAB commit Grace Koper and TGCA all star libero Tulane commit Jillian Dits.
Arlington Martin Warriors
41-6, Regional Final
What do the Warriors do for an encore? They’re coming off their best season since going to the state tournament in 2005. All-state hitter Emilie Ickes is at McNeese State now. Elite setter Elizabeth Carroll is among the returnees.
Weatherford Kangaroos
41-7, Regional semifinals
The Lady Roos graduated Kaitlyn Rogers, the reigning Star-Telegram Player of the Year. After their best season in program history, can they repeat their success. Top returning hitters A&M Corpus Christi commit Carissa Barnes and Georgia commit Londyn Gray should help.
Byron Nelson Bobcats
38-10, Regional semifinals
Nelson returns most including elite outside hitter and LSU commit Paige Flickinger. Amarillo High and OU great Bri Barker-Groth, the daughter of legendary Sandies coach Jan Barker, comes over from Colleyville Heritage.
Southlake Carroll Dragons
38-8, Regional Quarterfinals
Carroll has been one of the most consistent volleyball teams in the state. The Dragons have gone at least three rounds deep nine of the past 10 years. Teresa Dunn returns to SLC, where she was once an assistant.
Lake Ridge Eagles
35-10, Regional Quarterfinals
The Eagles are just one of seven DFW schools making the jump from 5A to 6A this season. Can TCU beach commit Logyn Hinds and Texas commit Madison Williams lead them to the playoffs?
Keller Indians
32-12, Regional Quarterfinals
Arlington High and TCU great Lauren Otto-Rao moves over from South Grand Prairie to lead the Indians, who have won district titles and gone at least three rounds deep the past two seasons.
Boswell Pioneers
29-12, Regional Quarterfinals
The Pioneers graduated 12 seniors, but elite 2020 hitter UNT commit Emily Ah Leong returns. Boswell, which begins its third-straight season in Hawaii, are among the most wins in DFW the past five years boosting a 169-45 record.
Grapevine Mustangs
21-16, Regional Quarterfinals
Robyn Wallace is in her first year with Grapevine and gets a talented bunch. TGCA all star and Houston commit Symone Wesley is one kill away from becoming the program’s all-time leading hitter.
Mansfield Tigers
27-18, Area
The Tigers won their most games in five years and went to area for the first time in four. Texas commit Molly Phillips is a contender for all-area Player of the Year.
OTHERS IN DFW TO WATCH
Hebron: Can the Hawks 3-peat?
Flower Mound: New coach Jamie Siegel comes from Keller
Prosper: 5A state champs move to 6A
Waxahachie: Moves up to 6A, 328-90 the past 9 years
Glen Rose: State tourney last season
Midlothian Heritage: Regional finalists
NOTABLE COACHING CHANGES
Brewer: Tony Clark replaces Christina Rudiger
Byron Nelson: Bri Barker-Groth replaces Libby Pacheco
Carroll: Teresa Dunn replaces Ryan Mitchell
Colleyville Heritage: Josh McKinney replaces Bri Barker-Groth
Flower Mound: Jamie Siegel replaces Marci Brinkman
Granbury: Desiree Shahan replaces Tammy Clark
Grapevine: Robyn Wallace replaces Whitney Woody
Keller: Lauren Otto-Rao replaces Jamie Siegel
Keller Central: Lyndsay Baker replaces Robyn Wallace
Kennedale: Kelly Carl replaces Mary Malone
Midlothian: Shain Sackett replaces Teresa Dunn
SGP: Adam Cornell replaces Lauren Otto-Rao
Comments