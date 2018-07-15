Local stars shine at volleyball all-star game. Grapevine standout wins MVP

Grapevine’s Symone Wesley was named MVP during the annual Texas Girls Coaches Association 5A-6A all-star volleyball game Wednesday night at Arlington Martin.

Wesley and five other Fort Worth area stars were on the Red team, which beat the Blue team in five sets. They won 15-13 in the final game.

5A-6A Volleyball MVP is Symone Wesley of Grapevine HS! Congrats! #TGCA pic.twitter.com/icjsxdKV0U — TGCA (@AustinTGCA) July 12, 2018

“I was honored that they chose me,” said Wesley, who’s committed to Houston. “These are the best girls in the state.”

Hannah Jones (Aledo), Londyn Gray (Weatherford), Maddy Knott (Arlington), McKenzie Nichols (Southlake Carroll) and Jillian Dits (Colleyville Heritage) were also Red all stars.

Team Red won the opening set 25-23 after Gray blocked a kill attempt by the Blue team.

Gray, who’s committed to Georgia, helped the Kangaroos to a 41-7 record last season and their first trip to the regional tournament. She was voted District 3-6A Blocker of the Year after coming in second on the team with 334 kills, third with 51 aces and second with 92 blocks.

Team Red took the third set 26-24 after trailing 24-22. Dits recorded the dig and Nichols set up Denton Guyer’s Rachel Tullos for the kill. Tullos is committed to Arkansas State.

“It was really exciting,” said Nichols, who’s committed to TCU. “We were a little nervous going into the fifth set, but we calmed down and trusted each other, especially against that team because they played very well.”

Nichols was voted 5-6A Setter of the Year after recording a team-high 1,069 assists for the Dragons. She added 353 digs, 37 blocks and 34 aces.

“I didn’t know much about the all-star game, but I was excited to be apart of it,” she said. “It was really fun getting to know some of these girls.”

Wesley was voted 8-5A Offensive MVP and TGCA 5A all-state. She’s the all-time digs leader at Grapevine and enters the 2018 season one kill shy of the career kills record.

“I saw some of my friends invited in years past so I wanted to be apart of this,” she said. “I was excited when I found out I was going to be an all star.”

Dits is committed to Tulane and was 8-5A Defensive MVP. Jones is committed to Stephen F. Austin. She helped Aledo to the UIL 5A state tournament last season

Knott helped Arlington to the post-season and recorded 194 kills and a team-high 102 blocks. Wesley, Nichols and Knott all play club for Texas Advantage Volleyball.