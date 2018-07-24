Texas Glory teams, loaded with DFW talent, wins back-to-back national tournaments

Texas Glory 16u Naudin defeated Santa Fe Inferno Lovett from Florida in back-to-back games including 8-1 to win the USA Gold Nationals 16u championship Saturday night at Heritage Yards in Plano.

Glory also beat Inferno in the semifinals 9-0. They went 8-1 during the week and outscored their opponents 91-41.

Seven players on the Glory roster are from Dallas-Fort Worth including state champs from Forney and Keller.

Against Inferno in the final, Glory scored in the top of the first on an RBI double from Forney pitcher Savanna DesRochers, who’s committed to Kansas.

DesRochers was the winning pitcher during the Class 5A state title game in June. Forney won its first state title in softball and the 2020 standout was voted championship game MVP. She was also 5A player of the year by the Texas Sports Writers Association and the MVP in District 15-5A. She broke the game open with a two-run home run to deep left in the top of the fifth. She finished with three home runs for the tournament.

Little Elm’s Lauren Lucas, who’s committed to Wichita State, added a two-run triple in the inning. DesRochers went 3 for 5 with three RBI and Lucas was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Taylor Snow, a two-time state champ from LaSalle High School in Louisiana, picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits.

Lucas hit the go-ahead two-run triple in the quarterfinals. Glory won 4-1.

Glory beat Inferno 9-0 Saturday morning behind DesRochers’ two-hit shutout. Lucas hit a solo home run and McKinney’s Kalei Christensen, who’s committed to North Texas, went 2 for 2 with two RBI.

Their only loss came against American Freedom South Tovar 5-3 during pool play, but Glory defeated Tovar 13-1 in bracket play.

Others from DFW include Riley Love, a Texas Tech commit and 2017 state champ from Keller, Maia Wark, who’s from Frisco Reedy and committed to North Texas and Forney’s Ashleigh Cheek. Mansfield Legacy’s Kelby Robbins, who’s committed to Stephen F. Austin, is on the roster, but was recovering from an injury.

Third base coach is Mary Stephens, who still holds the single season home run record for DFW with 19 at Wylie in 2011.

Top batters

Lucas: .591 average, 13 for 22, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs

DesRochers: .484 average, 15 for 31, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 8 runs

Christensen: .433 average, 13 for 30, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 12 RBI, 7 runs

Texas Glory Blue

Naudin’s sister team, Texas Glory Blue, finished in fourth place. They dropped all three pool games on Monday and Tuesday, and were sent to the consolation bracket after their second game of bracket play.

However, Blue battled all week long to get back to two games within the championship match. They were sent to the consolation bracket by American Freedom South Tovar 9-3, but came back to win six-straight games including three on Friday.

Blue even eliminated Tovar 6-5 on a walk-off by Frisco’s Kylie Green.

Texas Glory 16u Blue

Top batters

Kayla Wallace (Flower Mound): .541 average, 20 for 37, 4 doubles, 1 triples, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, 13 runs

Sadie Hewitt (Forney): .462 average, 18 for 39, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 9 runs

Alexis Telford (Allen): .444 average, 12 for 27

Riley Lunsford (Frisco Heritage): .433 average, 13 for 30, 6 doubles, 9 RBI, 10 runs

Texas Glory 18u

Glory’s top team, coached by Kevin Shelton, won the 18u USA Elite World Fastpitch Championship on July 14 in Kansas City. The game was broadcast on ESPN3.

Glory beat OC Batbusters from California 4-1 on back-to-back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh.

Keller’s Hayden Brown, committed to LSU, started the slug-fest and was followed by Plano’s Lindsay Edwards and Burleson Centennial’s Gracie Morton.

Edwards, who signed with Louisiana Tech, helped Plano to its second state tournament in program history. Morton, a Memphis signee, was voted District 9-5A MVP this season.

Mansfield Legacy’s Jaycee Cook, who’s committed to Alabama-Birmingham, was the winning pitcher. Sachse’s Mattie Boyd, committed to Oklahoma State, picked up the save.

Timber Creek’s Mady Lohman, also committed to Oklahoma State, was named Defensive MVP.

Glory is full of DFW talent including more state champs from Keller, Forney and The Colony. Here is their roster.

NOTE: Glory is in Huntington Beach, Ca. for the Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) nationals. Naudin will be in the 16u tournament next week.