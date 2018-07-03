Trio of DFW softball stars named FloSoftball All-Americans

Keller's Kasey Simpson, Mansfield's Paxton Scheurer and The Colony's Jayda Coleman were named first team FloSoftball All-Americans on Monday. All three were named all stars by DFW Fastpitch.

Simpson, a 2018 shortstop who will play at Iowas State, was co-MVP in District 3-6A after batting .429 with 53 RBI, which tied a single-season record in program history. She recorded 42 hits with eight home runs, 15 doubles and eight triples.

She led Keller to four-straight regional final appearances and two Class 6A state titles. Keller went 124-22-2 during Simpson's career and the Indians were 34-7 in the playoffs while winning 22-of-24 rounds.

The Indians beat Austin Bowie 5-1 for their second straight state softball title and fourth overall.

Simpson leaves Keller with career records in games played (148), runs (166), doubles (53), triples (23), home runs (27) and RBI (169).

Scheurer, a 2018 pitcher who will play at UNLV, went 21-1 this season. She was voted District 4-6A MVP after recording a 0.78 ERA and 267 strikeouts. She batted .443 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, four triples and 59 RBI.





She was named to the 6A all-state team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Coleman, a 2020 shortstop committed to Oklahoma, batted .714 with 75 hits, 66 runs and 43 stolen bases. The 2017 MaxPreps Freshman of the Year was 14-5A MVP, an all-state selection and DFW Fastpitch player of the year.

She helped The Colony to a state title in 2017 and was named USA Today All-American for the second-straight season.

Simpson and Scheurer attended the Star-Telegram's Tomlinson Honors for being player of the year candidates.

Scheurer and Coleman were also named All-Americans by MaxPreps.