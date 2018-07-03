Trio of DFW softball stars named FloSoftball All-Americans

Keller's Kasey Simpson, Mansfield's Paxton Scheurer and The Colony's Jayda Coleman were named first team FloSoftball All-Americans on Monday. All three were named all stars by DFW Fastpitch.
Simpson, a 2018 shortstop who will play at Iowas State, was co-MVP in District 3-6A after batting .429 with 53 RBI, which tied a single-season record in program history. She recorded 42 hits with eight home runs, 15 doubles and eight triples.
She led Keller to four-straight regional final appearances and two Class 6A state titles. Keller went 124-22-2 during Simpson's career and the Indians were 34-7 in the playoffs while winning 22-of-24 rounds.
Simpson leaves Keller with career records in games played (148), runs (166), doubles (53), triples (23), home runs (27) and RBI (169).
Scheurer, a 2018 pitcher who will play at UNLV, went 21-1 this season. She was voted District 4-6A MVP after recording a 0.78 ERA and 267 strikeouts. She batted .443 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, four triples and 59 RBI.
She was named to the 6A all-state team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Coleman, a 2020 shortstop committed to Oklahoma, batted .714 with 75 hits, 66 runs and 43 stolen bases. The 2017 MaxPreps Freshman of the Year was 14-5A MVP, an all-state selection and DFW Fastpitch player of the year.
She helped The Colony to a state title in 2017 and was named USA Today All-American for the second-straight season.
Simpson and Scheurer attended the Star-Telegram's Tomlinson Honors for being player of the year candidates.
Scheurer and Coleman were also named All-Americans by MaxPreps.
