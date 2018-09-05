The Big 12 men’s hoops schedule is out. Here’s what it looks like for TCU

The TCU men’s basketball team is coming off a banner season.

The Frogs reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years last season, going 21-12 (9-9 in Big 12), and expectations are high once again for a program that has turned around in two short seasons under Jamie Dixon.

Dixon and TCU are expected to be among the top teams in the Big 12 and one of the threats to knock off Kansas as conference champion. The Frogs are hopeful that standout guard Jaylen Fisher is ready to go when non-conference play begins on Nov. 7, and surely want to him and the entire team in midseason form when conference play starts on Jan. 5 with a home game against Baylor.

The Big 12 announced its conference schedule on Wednesday. Game times have been set, but ESPN has yet to determine which games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. TCU will play on an ESPN network in 17 of the 18 Big 12 games.

Among the highlight games for the Frogs --

▪ Tough opening stretch. The Big 12 is among the top basketball conferences in the country, so there is no “easy” stretch. But the Frogs open up with a home game against Baylor on Jan. 5, and then have two tough road games at Kansas (Jan. 9) and at Oklahoma (Jan. 12) followed by a home game against West Virginia (Jan. 15). That’s a difficult 10-day stretch to start conference play.

▪ Texas stretch. TCU will face three in-state teams in late January, early February. They host the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 23, travel to Texas Tech for a Big Monday matchup on Jan. 28 and then host Baylor on Feb. 2.

▪ Jayhawks come to town. The Kansas Jayhawks have dominated the Big 12, winning the conference for 14 consecutive seasons. The Jayhawks visit Fort Worth on Feb. 11 for a Big Monday matchup.

▪ March stretch. The Frogs will be looking to get hot in March. They have three conference games (March 2 vs. Texas Tech, March 4 vs. Kansas State and March 9 at Texas) before the conference tournament.

Here is a link to the full schedule.

Single game tickets for TCU’s home non-conference games will go on sale Nov. 3. The Big 12 home games will go on sale beginning Dec. 15.