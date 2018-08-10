Are one-and-done days almost over? TCU’s Jamie Dixon weighs in on new NCAA rules

TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon is taking a wait-and-see approach to the new NCAA rules regarding pro basketball prospects, but doesn’t anticipate the college basketball landscape changing drastically.

“There’s a lot of talk and there’s been a lot of work put into it, but I don’t think the rule changes are going to be quite as impactful as some may think,” Dixon said on Thursday, a day after the NCAA announced the changes.

“They’re improvements for the most part. It’s a process as it always has been as we adapt and try to improve as times change.”

Among the more notable changes going forward:

* College players can be represented by players’ union- and NCAA-certified agents beginning after any season, as long as they request an evaluation from the undergraduate advisory committee.

* Players will be allowed to return to school if they go undrafted in the NBA Draft.

* The number of official visits (campus visits paid for by the university) a player can take increased from five to 15 over a multi-year period.

* High school players may be represented by an agent if they are identified as “elite” by USA Basketball. (This will not go into effect until the NBA allows high school players to enter the draft, effectively ending the one-and-done rule).

Asked if he felt these changes were trending toward ending the one-and-done rule, Dixon said: “I don’t think this has any impact on what the [NBA] players’ association does and what the NBA does. That’s been a discussion for years. They’ve made adjustments to it, but the college game has no say in the matter.

“My opinion is that we spend so much time talking about 10 guys [who could go from high school to the NBA] whereas Division I college basketball has 4,000 or 5,000 players and we spend so much time on the phrase that is so catchy, ‘one-and-done,’ that it’s the headline of nearly every college basketball article.

“Either way, college basketball will continue to be successful.”

The NCAA announced these changes after forming a commission and set of subcommittees to look into different polices following the FBI investigation on the college basketball industry.

The college sports sanctioning body stated that these are intended “to promote integrity in the game, strengthen accountability and prioritize the interests of student-athletes over every other factor.”

For Dixon, time will tell as to how much these changes truly change the industry. As stated, the one-and-done rule is in the hands of the NBA and NBPA.

Furthermore, reports have surfaced that USA Basketball isn’t interested in grading high school players as “elite” or not.

“I don’t have a good grasp on that,” said Dixon, who has worked closely with USA Basketball, coaching the U.S. under-19 men’s national team to a gold medal in 2009.

“I don’t know how that’s going to work. I’m keeping an open mind and I’m sure that once again this will be something that we need to adjust to.”