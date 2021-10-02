TCU

Behind Bijan Robinson’s career day, Texas knocks off TCU in Big 12 opener

Quarterback Max Duggan and TCU struggled and lost to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are 2-2 on the season.
Quarterback Max Duggan and TCU struggled and lost to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are 2-2 on the season. Ron Jenkins AP
FORT WORTH

Texas kept feeding Bijan Robinson. And he delivered all day.

Robinson had a career day in carrying the Longhorns to a 32-27 victory over TCU on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Robinson finished with a career-high 216 yards on 35 carries. He converted a pivotal third-and-6 with less than three minutes to go to seal the Longhorns’ victory.

Earlier in the second half, Robinson picked up a first down on a third-and-9. Texas scored a TD on the next play, a 32-yard pass from Casey Thompson to Jordan Whittington to take a 32-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The only time TCU seemed to stop Robinson came on a fourth-and-goal from the TCU 1 later in the fourth quarter. The Frogs responded with a 99-yard TD drive after that to stay in the game, but couldn’t stop Robinson again.

TCU dropped to 7-3 against Texas since joining the Big 12. But this Longhorns program is under a new regime with coach Steve Sarkisian and it has a workhorse in Robinson (who didn’t play in the TCU game last year).

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service