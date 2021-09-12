TCU’s Patterson miffed that Zach Evans doesn’t have more buzz. Saturday changed that

TCU running back Zach Evans (6) carries the ball around the left side in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Cal led by five at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Gary Patterson is never shy to share his opinion.

His latest hot take centers on running back Zach Evans, who had a career day by rushing for 190 yards and one touchdown in TCU’s 34-32 home victory over Cal on Saturday.

Patterson has been waiting for the right time to rant about Evans’ lack of buzz, and Saturday provided the perfect platform. After answering a question about wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Patterson went on an unprompted tangent.

“I’ve been laughing because nobody mentions Zach Evans,” Patterson said. “All the (top) four or five running backs, the (top) six running backs in the nation ... he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation, and nobody talks about Zach Evans.

“Just don’t talk about Zach Evans. We’ll just keep running him. They won’t pay any attention to him, and we’ll keep doing the things that we need to do.”

Well, part of that is because Evans hasn’t had a game like the one he put together Saturday. Evans flashed with two 100-yard games during his freshman season in 2020. He had highlight-reel runs such as a 75-yard TD run in the regular-season finale against Louisiana Tech.

But Evans hasn’t been the workhorse like he was in leading TCU past Cal. Saturday was his first game with more than 12 carries.

Evans finished with 190 yards on 22 carries. The play of the day was a 51-yard touchdown run just before halftime to pull TCU to within 19-14 at the break.

As his teammate Johnston said, “I was pleased. I knew he was good but he really showed me something right there. That was a big game changer going into the second [half]. That was really big for us.”

Quarterback Max Duggan agreed but wasn’t surprised. Those within the program see Evans’ potential on a daily basis.

“We know how talented of a kid he is, and what a hard worker he is,” Duggan said. “And just what he can do with the ball, and the O-line and what they do. I was really happy for him. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

TCU hasn’t had a player rush for at least 190 yards since Sewo Olonilua had 194 yards against Cal in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

Evans has that type of potential, although Patterson mentioned the offense would like to limit Evans to 10-12 carries per game. The Frogs feel they have a deep backfield behind Evans with Kendre Miller, Daimarqua Foster and Emari Demercado. Demercado didn’t play Saturday.

“Today Zach had to carry more,” Patterson said. “As a general rule, we don’t want him to do as much as what he did today. We’d rather have him be about 10-12 carries, other people carry the load and do some things.”

For his part, Evans is willing to embrace whatever role the coaching staff feels is best. He talked about turning himself into a team-first guy since joining the program, brushing off the notion that he’s not getting enough of the spotlight like Patterson alluded.

“I don’t pay attention to it,” Evans said. “Since I got here, it got me out of that mindset and it’s about the team name now.

“I’m good with whatever (carries) they give me. I’m going to make something happen.”

Evans, who was meeting with TCU reporters for the first time since stepping on campus, reflected back briefly on his recruitment and landing at TCU. He initially signed with Georgia but was released from his national letter of intent.

Evans eventually chose TCU and has handled himself well by most accounts. He rushed for 415 yards and four TDs in nine games as a freshman, and is now off to a promising start as a sophomore.

He’s also maintained a 3.75 GPA in school. Evans tells the coaching staff every day that he’s grateful to be with the program.

“Coming out, it was kind of rough for me. It was a lot to get adjusted to,” Evans said. “I’m really grateful I’m here.”

TCU is grateful he’s on the team too. Maybe people will start to notice.

As Patterson joked after being told Evans’ stats from Saturday, “That’s terrible. That’s not good. He must be a terrible back. Obviously I’ve been waiting for a while.

“I’ve been watching these reports come out, even in the state of Texas, like the fifth or sixth best back. Really?”