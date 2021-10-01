TCU football vs. Texas Longhorns: Kickoff time, TV, line, radio, prediction

The Texas game clearly means a little bit more to TCU. The numbers don’t lie.

Since joining the Big 12, the Frogs are 7-2 against the Longhorns. That’s an impressive record compared to how they’ve fared the week before and the week after the UT game.

TCU is just 2-8 going into the Texas game, including Saturday’s loss to SMU. The week after? The Frogs are 3-6.

This will be the sixth consecutive season TCU has gone into the Texas game on a loss.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who is 2-0 in his career vs. UT, downplayed the significance of being more focused the week after a loss.

“We treat every opponent the same,” Duggan said. “We obviously know it’s a big game and Texas is a great opponent. It means a lot because it’s the first Big 12 game. We better be ready because they’re going to come in and be ready to go.”

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 99, XM 200 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: Zona MX/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: Texas by 5, over/under 65 (per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line Wednesday night)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU’s seven wins over UT since joining the Big 12 have all come under Gary Patterson. That is tied for the second-most wins over Texas among all head coaches since 1996, trailing only former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops (11). … The Frogs are 46-19 in regular-season games following a loss under Patterson. … Patterson is 94-28 in games played at Amon G. Carter Stadium. … TCU and Texas are both averaging more than 200 yards rushing per game. Both schools are ranked in the top 30 of rushing offense in the country. … Former Texas WR Jerrod Heard’s younger sister, Lauren, is a senior guard and two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection for the TCU women’s basketball team.

PREDICTION

History suggests that TCU will show up for this game. The Frogs have always played the Longhorns well under Patterson. But the eyes of watching this TCU team out of the gates suggest a different story. The Frogs’ defense is reeling and it won’t get fixed facing the high-powered Longhorns. Texas 41, TCU 33.