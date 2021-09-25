SMU’s dominant run game carries it past TCU in the 100th meeting of the Iron Skillet

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

SMU isn’t returning the Iron Skillet anytime soon.

TCU picked the wrong day to have a subpar day on the football field, falling 42-34 to SMU in the 100th meeting between the schools on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Frogs kept pace with the Mustangs early on, trading touchdowns on the first four drives of the game. It was a 21-21 game at halftime.

TCU coach Gary Patterson tried to bring some luck to his team by changing into a purple polo at halftime. That’s the move he made when TCU battled back from a 31-0 halftime deficit to knock off Oregon in the 2015 Alamo Bowl.

It didn’t work this time around.

Instead, SMU played more inspired in the second half and dominated the box score. SMU finished with 595 total yards, including 350 on the ground.

The all-time series for the Iron Skillet is now 51-42-7 in TCU’s favor.

The Frogs open Big 12 play against Texas next Saturday.