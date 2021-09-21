Mr. YAC: Quentin Johnston has found his niche as TCU football’s leading receiver

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) scored a career-high two TDs against Cal. He also has emerged as a team leader for the Frogs as a sophomore. Bob Booth

Quentin Johnston is known for his ability to high-point the ball. At 6-foot-4, 201 pounds, Johnston is a safe bet to come down with a 50/50 ball.

But Johnston is more than that. He’s developing into an all-around receiver early in his college career, carving out a niche for his ability to gain yards after catch. Or, as they call it in football circles, YAC.

The latest example came during TCU’s 34-32 victory over Cal. Johnston finished with a career-high two touchdown receptions, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Johnston caught the ball around the 30-yard line, twisted around one defender and then shed another tackle inside the 10 en route to a 45-yard catch-and-run TD.

“We needed a big play and I was there to make it,” Johnston said. “It wasn’t just me, it was my O-line, Max (Duggan), they were a big part of it too. Love them, they deserve a lot of the credit too.”

Added running back Zach Evans: “I think I can speak for the whole team when I say this ... we were very excited when he caught it.”

That’s because TCU knows how dangerous Johnston is with the ball in his hands.

Of his 620 career receiving yards, 40.8% have come after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, Johnston averaged 8.9 YAC per reception, which ranked 12th in the nation and 1st in the Big 12, per PFF. In two games this season, Johnston is averaging 6.3 YAC per reception.

“I try to make that my main threat, getting yards after catch,” Johnston said. “There are a lot of people who think I’m just 6-foot-4, just a tall, lanky receiver, just leave it up for him and he’ll go straight down. I try to prove that I can do more than that.”

Johnston also had an 18-yard TD catch in the first half, capping a 75-yard drive by TCU. He finished with five catches for 95 yards.

For Johnston, it’s a continuation of how he closed his freshman season in 2020. He had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games against Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech, and carried that momentum into a successful offseason.

Teammates and coaches have raved about Johnston’s work ethic. He’s among the first players at practice, working the JUGS machine. Johnston and the rest of the receivers were prone to drops last season.

But Johnston still had a solid freshman season, leading the team with 487 yards receiving on 22 catches. His 22.1 yards per catch average set a TCU record (minimum 20 receptions) and was also the highest by a true freshman in Big 12 history.

“Coming off a big year last year, I felt like I needed to be more of a leader and lead more by example even though I’m just a sophomore,” Johnston said. “With the freshmen coming in I wanted them to see the work ethic that I have, and try to keep doing. So hopefully that motivates everybody else.”

There should be no shortage of motivation this week with SMU coming to town for the 100th meeting of the Iron Skillet.

The Mustangs have been suspect against passing attacks early this season, allowing 316 yards passing a game. Maybe that bodes well for another big game from Johnston.

“Quentin’s playing like a junior, which is what we need him to do,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said after the Cal game. “He’s got to catch the ball. If you looked at him last year, a lot of YAC yards. He dropped passes but when he caught it, he was hard to tackle.

“And he was hard to tackle today. That just makes us better.”