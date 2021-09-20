Another early kickoff for TCU football when it hosts rival Texas

TCU and Texas will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Bob Booth

TCU football has been given the 11 a.m. slot once again for a rivalry game.

The Horned Frogs will host the Texas Longhorns at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, the Big 12 announced Monday. TCU and SMU are set for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

While some fans may not like the early kick, it does put TCU in front of a national TV audience as the game will be broadcast on ABC. This week’s game against SMU will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

“It’s an opportunity to play in front of a great crowd and on a huge platform in ABC against a big rival,” TCU AD Jeremiah Donati said. “I know our fans and players will be ready.”

TCU is 7-2 against Texas since it joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Frogs defeated the Longhorns 37-27 the last time the game was played in Fort Worth in 2019.

Texas leads the all-series 63-27-1.

TCU is 2-0 start and will be coming off a bye week. Texas is 2-1 after a 58-0 victory over Rice on Saturday.

Tickets for the TCU-Texas game are available for $100 and can be purchased through GoFrogs.com.

Other kickoff times on Oct. 2 are Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. on Fox; Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2; Baylor at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. on ESPN2; and Kansas at Iowa State, 6 p.m. on FS1.

Roll call

The Big 12 announced its weekly award winners on Monday.

Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren (offensive and newcomer) and Jason Taylor II (special teams), and West Virginia’s Jared Bartlett (defense) were the recipients.