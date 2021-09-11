TCU
TCU’s 9/11 tribute before Cal football game highlighted by military flyover
TCU had a number of 9/11 tributes during its football game Saturday, highlighted by a pregame military flyover.
Fans attending the game saw a CV-22 Osprey out of Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico fly over Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Air Force describes the CV-22 Osprey as a tiltrotor aircraft “that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.”
The aircraft costs $90 million to build.
Along with the military flyover, TCU painted the 20-yard lines and midfield with a red, white and blue. Frog players also wore a 9/11 decal on the back of their helmets.
TCU and Cal also had a number of 9/11 tributes posted on social media throughout the day.
