TCU’s 9/11 tribute before Cal football game highlighted by military flyover

An Osprey flies over before the first half of the game between Cal and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The flyover was part of a 9/11 memorial before the game.
An Osprey flies over before the first half of the game between Cal and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The flyover was part of a 9/11 memorial before the game. Bob Booth Special to the Star Telegram

TCU had a number of 9/11 tributes during its football game Saturday, highlighted by a pregame military flyover.

Fans attending the game saw a CV-22 Osprey out of Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico fly over Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Air Force describes the CV-22 Osprey as a tiltrotor aircraft “that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.”

The aircraft costs $90 million to build.

Along with the military flyover, TCU painted the 20-yard lines and midfield with a red, white and blue. Frog players also wore a 9/11 decal on the back of their helmets.

TCU and Cal also had a number of 9/11 tributes posted on social media throughout the day.

