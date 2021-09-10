TCU football vs. Cal Golden Bears: Kickoff time, TV, radio, prediction

TCU head coach Gary Patterson is 7-0 all-time when facing Pac-12 schools. The Frogs host Cal on Saturday. amccoy@star-telegram.com

A rematch of the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl is here. Finally.

TCU and Cal were scheduled to open the 2020 season in Berkeley, California, before the Pac-12 opted for a conference-only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. But this is TCU’s scheduled year to host the home-and-home series with the return trip to Cal being pushed back until 2031, at the earliest. Yes, TCU’s nonconference schedule is booked for the next decade.

But this game should feature better quarterback play compared to three years ago. TCU and Cal combined for a Cheez-It Bowl record nine interceptions in 2018 — five thrown by Cal, four by TCU. The Frogs were down to fourth-string quarterback Grayson Muehlstein going into the game, while the Bears started freshman Chase Garbers.

TCU has since upgraded its QB position by landing Max Duggan out of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Garbers has taken strides in the years since for the Bears. Garbers threw three interceptions in the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl but had just three interceptions his entire sophomore season in 2019.

Garbers, who is now a senior, opened this season by throwing for 177 yards with one touchdown and one interceptions in Cal’s 22-17 loss to Nevada on Saturday. Duggan, meanwhile, threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in his half of play in a 45-3 victory over Duquesne.

TCU wide receiver Taye Barber is among a handful of players who were part of the Cheez-It Bowl.

Asked what he remembered, Barber smiled and said: “That we won. That’s all I really remember. Our team is different and their team is different. It should be a different ballgame.”

With better QB play, right?

“Most definitely,” Barber said with a chuckle.

With that being said, here’s what you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: ESPNU (Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 113, XM 199 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: Zona MX/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

Records: TCU (1-0), Cal (0-1)

The line: TCU by 11, over/under 48 (as of Thursday on VegasInsider.com)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU and Cal will be meeting for just the second time. … TCU is 7-0 against the Pac-12 under Gary Patterson. … The Frogs will continue playing Pac-12 schools in future years home-and-home series against Colorado (2022-23) and Stanford (2024-27). … TCU is 93-27 at home under Patterson. … The Frogs are looking to start their season 2-0 for the 13th time in 21 seasons under Patterson.

PREDICTION

This won’t be as ugly as the Cheez-It Bowl for TCU. Duggan has taken strides with a full offseason and fall camp. The defense has talent on all three levels. Cal, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Nevada. The Frogs roll by taking control of the game with their rushing attack. TCU 27, Cal 13.