TCU football releases its depth chart. Frogs will be without a few starters for opener

TCU has released its depth chart for the season opener against Duquesne. Finally.

There weren’t too many surprises, although the Frogs will be missing a few projected starters for Game 1. Right guard Wes Harris, cornerback Noah Daniels and defensive end Khari Coleman are among the injured players who are not listed on the depth chart and will not play.

Running back Zach Evans is listed at the top of the RB group but coach Gary Patterson said Evans will not play the first two offensive series for breaking team rules. All of the running backs are listed as the “No. 1 option” with “OR” in between Evans, Emari Demercado, Kendre Miller and Daimarqua Foster.

Max Duggan is QB1, of course, with Matthew Downing winning the backup job over Chandler Morris. The starting WRs are Quentin Johnston (Z), Blair Conwright (Y), Derius Davis (H) and Savion Williams (X).

Outside of Harris’ absence, the starting O-line is as expected. Obinna Eze is at left tackle, John Lanz at left guard, Steve Avila at center, Coy McMillon at right guard (in place of Harris) and Andrew Coker at right tackle. Carter Ware is the starting tight end.

Defensively, Ochaun Mathis and Dylan Horton are the starting defensive ends with Colt Ellison and Landyn Watson listed as backups. When available, Coleman would be part of the pass rush mix.

At defensive tackle, Earl Barquet is the three-technique and Corey Bethley is the nose. Aledo’s Wyatt Harris won the starting linebacker job alongside Dee Winters.

In the secondary, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and C.J. Ceasar will be the starting cornerbacks. At weak safety, T.J. Carter or Nook Bradford will start. La’Kendrick Van Zandt is the strong safety, and Bud Clark is the free safety.

As far as special teams, Griffin Kell is the kicker, Jordy Sandy is the punter and Antonio Ortiz is the long snapper. JD Spielman is the top option to return kickoffs while Spielman and Davis are listed as the top options to return punts.

TCU and Duquesne will kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.