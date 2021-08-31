TCU football standout Zach Evans won’t start opener after breaking team policy

TCU RB Zach Evans is expected to miss a couple series in the opener due to breaking team policy. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU running back Zach Evans will not start the season opener against Duquesne after violating team policy, coach Gary Patterson said on Monday.

Patterson did not expand on what rule(s) Evans broke, but said the program’s highest-rated recruit would sit out the first two offensive series when the Frogs open their season against the Dukes on Saturday.

Patterson said Evans has handled himself well since arriving on campus last year, earning a 3.75 GPA his first year. But rules are rules.

“He’s been great. He had a 3.75. He was mad because he didn’t get a 4.0,” Patterson said. “But he probably won’t play the first two series in this game because of team policy.”

Evans joined TCU after an interesting recruiting process as he was once the highest-rated prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports. The five-star running back out of Galena Park North Shore originally signed with Georgia during the early signing period in December 2019. Georgia released Evans from his national letter of intent a few weeks later and he eventually ended up at TCU.

Evans had a successful freshman season with the Frogs, finishing with 415 yards rushing on 54 carries with four touchdowns. He also had 76 yards receiving on eight catches. TCU led the Big 12 in rushing last year with 214.7 yards per game.

Evans is expected to have a breakout sophomore season after putting together a solid fall camp. TCU has depth at the running back position behind Evans with fellow sophomores Kendre Miller and Daimarqua Foster as well as senior Emari Demercado.

“The other guys are very well qualified to do what they need to do,” Patterson said.

In other news, Patterson said cornerback Noah Daniels would not play in the opener against Duquesne. Daniels, who is arguably the team’s best NFL prospect, has yet to return to practice after a season-ending injury in 2020. Defensive tackle Terrell Cooper also may not be ready to play in the opener, Patterson said.

TCU and Duquesne are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER