TCU football vs. Duquesne Dukes: Kickoff time, TV, radio, prediction

TCU and quarterback Max Duggan open the season against Duquesne on Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU football opens its season against a school it’s never faced before.

Duquesne, a FCS school out of Pittsburgh, is making the trek to Fort Worth for the first time. The Dukes haven’t had a traditional offseason, playing five games during a spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 4-1 in the spring with their last game on April 11.

That is something that TCU coach Gary Patterson and senior tight end Carter Ware mentioned during a midweek news conference in regards to not overlooking Duquesne.

“These guys just had their season a couple of months ago, so they’re going to be a pretty flawless team,” Ware said. “They’re well-coached and play hard so we’re going to have to go in and play a clean game. We can’t take anybody lightly.”

With that being said, here’s what you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Chuckie Kempf, Ryan Leaf)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, SiriusXM 83 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: Zona MX/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: N/A

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU is facing an opponent from Pennsylvania for the first time since a 1978 game at Penn State. … TCU is 15-5 in season openers under Gary Patterson. … TCU has won six of its last seven season openers. … The Frogs are 18-2 in home openers under Patterson. … TCU returns 18 starters from last season (eight defensive, 10 offensive). … The Frogs won five of their last six games to close out 2020.

PREDICTION

TCU feels good about what it accomplished during preseason camp and is a team that enters a new season with confidence. The Frogs will have little trouble in this one with a number of players getting playing time. TCU 48, Duquesne 6.

