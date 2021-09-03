TCU football vs. Duquesne Dukes: Kickoff time, TV, radio, prediction

TCU and quarterback Max Duggan open the season against Duquesne on Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Bob Booth

TCU football opens its season against a school it’s never faced before.

Duquesne, a FCS school out of Pittsburgh, is making the trek to Fort Worth for the first time. The Dukes haven’t had a traditional offseason, playing five games during a spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 4-1 in the spring with their last game on April 11.

That is something that TCU coach Gary Patterson and senior tight end Carter Ware mentioned during a midweek news conference in regards to not overlooking Duquesne.

“These guys just had their season a couple of months ago, so they’re going to be a pretty flawless team,” Ware said. “They’re well-coached and play hard so we’re going to have to go in and play a clean game. We can’t take anybody lightly.”

With that being said, here’s what you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Chuckie Kempf, Ryan Leaf)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, SiriusXM 83 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: Zona MX/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: N/A

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU is facing an opponent from Pennsylvania for the first time since a 1978 game at Penn State. … TCU is 15-5 in season openers under Gary Patterson. … TCU has won six of its last seven season openers. … The Frogs are 18-2 in home openers under Patterson. … TCU returns 18 starters from last season (eight defensive, 10 offensive). … The Frogs won five of their last six games to close out 2020.

PREDICTION

TCU feels good about what it accomplished during preseason camp and is a team that enters a new season with confidence. The Frogs will have little trouble in this one with a number of players getting playing time. TCU 48, Duquesne 6.