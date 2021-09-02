TCU men’s basketball sets date for Texas A&M game; Frogs to play in two NBA arenas

TCU basketball announced more of its schedule, including a game against Texas A&M in Houston. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU men’s basketball team has set its date for the nonconference game against Texas A&M.

The teams will meet on Dec. 11 at Toyota Center in Houston as part of what’s being billed as The Battleground 2k21. Sam Houston State and UT San Antonio will also play in the event. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 and can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com.

This is TCU’s return game as a two-game pact with A&M. The Horned Frogs knocked off the Aggies 73-55 at Dickies Arena last year. A&M leads the all-time series 88-76, but TCU has won four of the last five meetings.

TCU now has two games scheduled in NBA arenas this season. Along with playing at the home of the Houston Rockets, TCU will face Georgetown on Dec. 18 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Along with being Georgetown’s home venue, it is also home to the Washington Wizards.

The Horned Frogs open the season Nov. 11 against McNeese State at Schollmaier Arena. That is the first of three straight home games to start the season followed by Southern Miss (Nov. 15) and Nicholls State (Nov. 18).

TCU will then play in the SoCal Challenge with games against Santa Clara (Nov. 22) and Pepperdine (Nov. 24) before returning home for games against Austin Peay (Nov. 29) and Oral Roberts (Dec. 2). The Frogs’ next announced game is A&M in Houston (Dec. 11), although they could play a game at Dickies Arena between the Oral Roberts and A&M games.

The rest of December includes the Georgetown game (Dec. 18) followed by home games against Grambling State (Dec. 21) and Texas Southern (Dec. 29). The only other announced game is the Big 12/ SEC Challenge when LSU visits town on Jan. 29.

The Big 12 has yet to release the conference schedule.