TCU opens its doors to New Orleans Saints: ‘The state of Louisiana means a lot to us’

TCU will become the New Orleans Saints’ practice home for the foreseeable future as the NFL team deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in its home city.

The Saints are expected to start practicing at TCU on Monday and continue to do so until they’re able to return to their facilities in Louisiana. There is no timeline for now.

TCU coach Gary Patterson expressed interest in hosting the Saints earlier this week and issued a statement once it became official on Wednesday. Patterson and Saints coach Sean Payton have a relationship with Payton’s son Connor attending TCU and working as a student assistant in the football office. Payton attended TCU’s pro day in the spring.

“The state of Louisiana, just like Texas, means a lot to us,” Patterson said in a statement. “Many of our past and present players are from there, and we recruit the entire state. The New Orleans Saints are very important to the people in Louisiana, and that’s why they’re important to us. My relationship with Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is also very important to me. Coach Payton has always given our players a good look and this year spent time personally visiting with them at our Pro Day. The entire Saints organization, under Mrs. Gayle Benson, is first class and has always treated TCU and our NFL players great.”

Notable TCU players from the New Orleans area in recent years include former linebacker Garret Wallow, who is now with the Houston Texans, sophomore defensive end Khari Coleman and sophomore defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati also issued a statement, saying: “We have a good number of student-athletes and TCU students in general who are from Louisiana. The New Orleans Saints are an important part of their communities and the entire state. Thanks to our campus leadership and especially the support of Head Football Coach Gary Patterson, which includes his relationship with Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, we are proud to welcome the Saints to TCU and Fort Worth. We look forward to hosting them on campus as a practice site and being of assistance during this most difficult time. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ida.”

Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday and the storm left much of the city without power and dealing with floods. The Saints fled ahead of Ida and have been practicing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week.

TCU offers two outdoor grass practice fields as well as the grass field inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Sam Baugh Indoor Facility has an 80-yard turf field, which is next to a two-story weight room.

TCU hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers for their practices leading into Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys have also practiced at TCU as well as the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

“Our organization is tremendously appreciative and grateful to TCU for their hospitality,” Saints executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement.

“We are truly grateful for the many offers we were presented with in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have been overwhelmed with the support of this community in our time of need. We are cognizant of fact that TCU and their student-athletes and staff are hard at work in their preparations for their season and understand the stress and strains an NFL team will place on their facilities. They have our organization’s most sincere appreciation for their sacrifices.”

Earlier Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Saints will play their season-opening game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville on Sept. 12. AT&T Stadium had been under consideration to host that game.

TCU opens its season against Duquesne at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.