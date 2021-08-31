TCU would gladly host the New Orleans Saints in aftermath of Hurricane Ida, if needed

TCU coach Gary Patterson says the New Orleans Saints are more than welcome to use the school’s football facilities. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU is ready to open its doors to the New Orleans Saints, if needed.

Coach Gary Patterson said the school would gladly welcome the Saints if they need a place to practice in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Saints coach Sean Payton’s son, Connor, is a student assistant with the TCU football program.

“We’ve talked to them about it. I hope they come over here,” Patterson said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “They do most of their practicing in the morning. They’re done by usually 2 p.m. We don’t start until 2 p.m. It’s really an easy fit as far as weight room, practice facilities, all of those kinds of things.”

TCU hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers for their practices leading into Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium. The Steelers knocked off the Green Bay Packers in that game. The Dallas Cowboys have also practiced at TCU as well as the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

The Saints are practicing at AT&T Stadium this week after fleeing ahead of Ida. Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday and the storm left much of the city without power and dealing with floods.

The Saints will practice at AT&T Stadium again on Wednesday before reassessing the situation, Payton said.

AT&T Stadium could end up being the site of the Saints’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12. TCU has not been discussed as a possible site for that game. TCU would only be used as a practice site.

Patterson mentioned a couple other notable children working as student assistants in the football office including San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch’s daughter and Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s son.

TCU opens its season against Duquesne on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning. SIGN UP