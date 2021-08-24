‘It was their choice.’ TCU men’s basketball is 100% vaccinated, coach Jamie Dixon says

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said his program is 100% vaccinated. Courtesy of Big 12

The TCU men’s basketball program is 100% vaccinated, coach Jamie Dixon said on Tuesday.

“It was their decision. It was their choice,” Dixon said. “I think they wanted to be healthy and be ready to play basketball this season with as few interruptions as possible. That was the decision they made.”

Dixon sounded pleased that every member of his staff and roster opted to receive the vaccine, but emphasized nobody was forced to do so. The Horned Frogs are coming off a season in which every player and member of the coaching staff, including Dixon himself, tested positive for COVID-19.

Dixon estimated that the program lost close to 90 practices last season due to COVID-19 protocols. Still, the Frogs managed to play 16 of their scheduled 18 Big 12 games last season.

TCU resumed basketball activities this week with the start of the school year.

Athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in his newsletter last week that 85% of the school’s student-athletes have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

TCU football coach Gary Patterson estimated 10 or fewer of the 85-man scholarship roster had not been vaccinated earlier this month.

The Big 12 announced its forfeiture policy earlier this month, saying teams that are not able to compete due to COVID or any other reason will be subject to a forfeit. Last year, teams that couldn’t play were handed a “no contest” or the game was rescheduled.

The Frogs are preparing for the upcoming season with the opener scheduled for Nov. 11 against McNeese State at Schollmaier Arena.

McNeilly leaves

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cashius McNeilly won’t be joining the TCU basketball program after all, Dixon confirmed Tuesday.

The Texas A&M transfer was on campus this summer and worked out with the team, but has left the program. That means the Frogs have one additional scholarship although it may be more likely the team has a midseason transfer during the winter break rather than a transfer for the fall semester.

McNeilly has not played since being a four-star prospect in the 2019 class. He took a medical redshirt as a freshman in 2019-20 and then opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Soccer honors

The Big 12 recognized a couple TCU soccer players this week.

Gracie Brian was named the league’s offensive player of the week while Brandi Peterson earned defensive honors.

TCU is off to a 2-0 start and is ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The Frogs host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.