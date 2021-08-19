TCU is in ‘a position of strength’ going into realignment, AD Jeremiah Donati writes

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati, left, walking alongside football coach Gary Patterson, says the school is in a “position of strength” going into realignment. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

With Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the SEC in the near future, fans at the remaining eight schools remain on edge about their respective schools’ fate.

As far as TCU is concerned, athletic director Jeremiah Donati feels he’s operating from a position of strength. Donati addressed realignment in his latest newsletter released Thursday, a day after football coach Gary Patterson described TCU as “very marketable.”

“While disappointing to see Oklahoma and Texas announce their decision to leave the Big 12 Conference in 2025, I can assure you that TCU is in a position of strength,” Donati wrote in his popular ADJD newsletter. “Thanks to your support, which includes over $400 million in donor-funded investment in athletics facilities over the last decade, this is a much different TCU than it was 10 years ago.

“We have a wonderful university with great leadership and an outstanding academic reputation. Our athletics programs have enjoyed great success since joining the Big 12 and we are located in one of the premier markets in the entire country. TCU has earned its reputation as a strong national brand and we will do everything possible to continue to elevate our status and profile. This process of navigating conference adjustments across the nation will require patience.”

Donati went on to write that he and other university officials are working “tirelessly” to find the best path forward for TCU.

As of now, the eight remaining Big 12 schools remain united. They don’t want to let Texas and Oklahoma out of the grant-of-rights agreements, which goes through the 2024-25 academic year. If UT and OU want to leave early, the remaining schools want them to pay hefty exit fees which includes their TV rights through the grant-of-rights contract.

UT and OU have both said they intend to stay in the Big 12 through those agreements.

In the meantime, TCU is trying to position itself best for the future. Maybe it’s in a reshaped Big 12. Maybe it’s in another league such as the Pac-12. At the end of the day, the Frogs want to be competing at the highest level.

“Competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics is an important part of the campus experience for the TCU student body, our loyal alumni and fans, and mirrors the academic mission of our university,” Donati wrote.

Donati told fans and alums the best thing they can do going forward is to fill the stands at home athletics events, starting with football games at Amon G. Carter Stadium this fall. The Frogs are playing seven home games this season with the opener against Duquesne set for Sept. 4.

“More than ever, it is critical that we demonstrate the loyalty and passion of the TCU fan base,” Donati wrote. “Let’s continue to show the entire country and those new to TCU how special it is to be part of the Horned Frogs Nation.”